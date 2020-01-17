Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas Recreate Classic Films with Their Wives for 'What a Man Gotta Do' Video

Nearly a year after they starred in the music video for “Sucker,” the Jonas Brothers and their wives are collaborating again!

In addition to premiering their new single “What a Man Gotta Do” at midnight on Friday, Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas also released the visual accompaniment for their latest song, in which they join respective wives Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas to recreate iconic scenes from Say Anything…, Risky Business and Grease.

The video begins with Nick Jonas sliding into the frame, à la Tom Cruise in Risky Business. The 27-year-old crooner sings the opening lines of the song, singing into candelabra and wearing the iconic white button-down and tube socks — sans pants, of course.

“Caught my heart about one, two times/Don’t need to question the reason, I’m yours,” Nick sings as he dances around the house, approaching Chopra, 37, who sits on the couch in Rebecca de Mornay’s role from the 1983 classic. “I’d move the Earth or lose a fight just to see you smile/’Cause you got no flaws, no flaws.”

The song then heads into the chorus and turns to Joe Jonas and Turner, 23, who dance in a school gym as John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John did as Danny and Sandy in 1978’s Grease — even performing choreography from the classic movie.

“So, what a man gotta do/To be totally locked up by you?” all three brothers sing from a stage in the gym. “What a man gotta say?/What a man gotta pray?/To be your last goodnight and your first good day?”

“So, what a man gotta do/So, what a man gotta prove/To be totally locked up by you?”

Next, Kevin and his wife of 10 years Danielle, 33, recreate the iconic boombox scene from Say Anything… with the musician emulating Lloyd Dobler (John Cusack) and the mother of two playing the role of Diane Court (Ione Skye). The couple’s dog, Riley, even makes her music video debut!

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner

Danielle Jonas, Kevin Jonas

However, when the cassette’s tape comes off the reel he’s forced to give the 1989 movie’s scene a 2020 spin, playing Danielle a song from his cell phone.

Not only does “What a Man Gotta Do” mark the band’s first new release of 2020, but the song’s music video is also a reunion of the J-sisters.

Danielle Jonas, Kevin Jonas

"What A Man Gotta Do" music video

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas

In late February 2019, the ladies dressed in numerous avant-garde costumes for the “Sucker” music video to live out their Alice in Wonderland fantasies at Queen Elizabeth I’s childhood home of Hatfield House in England. The song was Nick, Joe and Kevin’s first new track in nearly six years and the first track off their album, Happiness Begins, which was released in June 2019.

Since then, the trio released their Amazon documentary Chasing Happiness, ventured on a successful tour and announced they will be performing at the 2020 Grammy Awards.