Danielle Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas Support the Jonas Brothers at Sold-Out N.Y.C. Show

The Jonas Brothers take New York City!

As Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas played their second sold-out show at Madison Square Garden on Friday night, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Danielle Jonas showed up to cheer on their husbands.

The band is in the midst of their Happiness Begins tour, which continued with sold-out concerts at the iconic N.Y.C. venue on Thursday and Friday.

To celebrate the milestone, Nick, 26, shared an Instagram video with his wife Chopra Jonas. “Where are we?!” the actress, 37, asks in the clip.

“Second night, MSG, sold out Happiness Begins show was incredible,” Nick responds, as he shows off the duo’s matching jackets given to them by the venue.

Meanwhile, Kevin, 31, shared a video of himself dancing with his wife Danielle to his Instagram Story. “@daniellejonas I love u baby!” he captioned the sweet snap. “Thank you MSG NYC you rule!!!”

Nick and Kevin matched in brightly-colored suits on Friday night, while Chopra Jonas opted for a flowy blue and black patterned dress and Danielle wore a pink jumpsuit.

Image zoom Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas; Danielle Jonas and Kevin Jonas Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Image zoom Danielle Jonas and Kevin Jonas Kevin Jonas/Instagram

It’s been a busy week for the Jonas Brothers, who took home the MTV Video Music Award for best pop for their hit song “Sucker” at Monday night’s award show in New Jersey.

Chopra Jonas and Danielle, 32, starred in the music video for “Sucker” along with Joe’s wife Sophie Turner. The women were there to support their husbands at the VMAs as well, though Chopra Jonas was unable to attend.

Image zoom The Jonas Brothers at Madison Square Garden Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Even though she missed out on the festivities, the actress hilariously photoshopped herself into a photo at the awards show, in which the other J Sisters are passionately kissing their respective JoBros while Nick stands alone in the middle of the two couples.

“I’m always with you @nickjonas 😜😍,” she wrote alongside the snap. “Congratulations @jonasbrothers! I’m so proud of all of you! #sucker.”

RELATED: Nick & Joe Jonas Enjoy Double Date with Wives Sophie & Priyanka at Nick’s Tequila Launch Party

Image zoom Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Turner, 23, also took a moment on social media to celebrate the “Sucker” video’s win, which was the first song the boy band released together since they disbanded back in 2013.

“OMG CONGRATULATIONS @joejonas @nickjonas @kevinjonas 🎉” the Games of Thrones star said on Instagram, along with a few behind-the-scenes photos. She added, “here are a few of my favorite moments from tonight! #THATSTHETEA#Lizzoisqueen,” including some shots of herself with soccer star Alex Morgan and the “Juice” singer herself.

RELATED: Joe Jonas Points Out Jonas Brothers MSG Concert Poster on N.Y.C. Street — and No One Cares

Danielle also shared a celebration post with a photo of her and Kevin dressed in their VMAs best.

“Congratulations baby!! ❤️ #sucker #vmas,” she said in the caption. Kevin couldn’t help but comment on his wife’s post, writing, “😍😍😍🔥🔥 That dress do.”

The Jonas Brothers pre-taped their VMAs performance at the famed Stone Pony stage in Asbury Park the day before the big awards show, and then attended the festivities on Monday night.