The Jonas Brothers Will Get 'Roasted' in New Netflix Comedy Special
Jonas Brothers Family Roast premieres globally on Netflix Nov. 23
The Jonas Brothers are about to get roasted!
On Monday, the musical brothers — Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas — announced their new Netflix special, Family Roast, coming next month.
"It's a one-of-a-kind comedy special that celebrates the universal truth that no one can get under your skin quite like your family," Nick, 29, said in an announcement clip.
"You'll see the multi-platinum global superstars the Jonas Brothers like you've never seen them before through sketches, songs, games, and special guests – all to give them a roasting they'll never forget," the streaming service said in a release.
The special, which is produced by the singers and Fulwell 73, will be hosted by Kenan Thompson and feature guest appearances from Pete Davidson, Niall Horan, Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias, John Legend, Lilly Singh, Jack Whitehall and more.
RELATED: The Jonas Brothers Launch 'Tasty' New Popcorn That Joe Says 'Should Be on Everyone's Shelf'
Along with the comedy special, the Jonas Brothers are also releasing an upcoming book, titled Blood. Fans of the band have long awaited the release of the memoir, which the brothers co-authored with Neil Strauss.
Blood alternates between each brother's perspective and traces their journey from the pop band's formation in 2005, to their breakup in 2013, and reunion six years later. Even though the Jonas Brothers went on to sell more than 22 million albums and have become household names, both as a group and individually, "things weren't always as they seemed" behind closed doors, according to the press release.
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
"In turns funny, irreverent, and eye-opening, [the memoir is] an unencumbered look at the ranks of fame and stardom, and a story of learning to find individuality within the blood ties of band and family," the press release continued. "With over 70 photos — some exclusive and never-before-seen — Blood is a deeply personal portrait of one family's survival in the high-stakes world of pop music as well as a feat of brother-to-brother storytelling."
Blood does not yet have a release date. Jonas Brothers Family Roast premieres globally on Netflix Nov. 23.