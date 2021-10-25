The Jonas Brothers Will Get 'Roasted' in New Netflix Comedy Special

The Jonas Brothers are about to get roasted!

"It's a one-of-a-kind comedy special that celebrates the universal truth that no one can get under your skin quite like your family," Nick, 29, said in an announcement clip.

"You'll see the multi-platinum global superstars the Jonas Brothers like you've never seen them before through sketches, songs, games, and special guests – all to give them a roasting they'll never forget," the streaming service said in a release.

Along with the comedy special, the Jonas Brothers are also releasing an upcoming book, titled Blood. Fans of the band have long awaited the release of the memoir, which the brothers co-authored with Neil Strauss.

Blood alternates between each brother's perspective and traces their journey from the pop band's formation in 2005, to their breakup in 2013, and reunion six years later. Even though the Jonas Brothers went on to sell more than 22 million albums and have become household names, both as a group and individually, "things weren't always as they seemed" behind closed doors, according to the press release.

"In turns funny, irreverent, and eye-opening, [the memoir is] an unencumbered look at the ranks of fame and stardom, and a story of learning to find individuality within the blood ties of band and family," the press release continued. "With over 70 photos — some exclusive and never-before-seen — Blood is a deeply personal portrait of one family's survival in the high-stakes world of pop music as well as a feat of brother-to-brother storytelling."