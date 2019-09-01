Jonas Brothers Make Surprise Hospital Visit to Teen Fan Who Missed Concert Due to Chemotherapy

The Jonas Brothers added an extra special spot to their tour itinerary while visiting Hersey, Pennsylvania.

Ahead of their Saturday night show at the Hershey Park stadium, Nick, Joe and Kevin, as well as Priyanka Chopra Jonas, stopped by a local hospital, where they visited with teenage fan Lily Jordan, who was undergoing chemotherapy and was unable to make the concert like she had originally planned.

Hours earlier, many on social media, including state congressman Scott Perry, shared a post that Jordan made earlier in the day, inviting the group to visit her in the hospital.

“@jonasbrothers I was supposed to be at your Hersey concert tomorrow but instead I’m across the street doing chemo,” Jordan wrote in an Instagram post. “If y’all wanted to pop in I’ll give you my room.”

“Seriously though I wish I was seeing the JoBros so bad so like? Idk tag em or put this on your story or something for lil old me,” she added.

RELATED: Danielle Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas Support the Jonas Brothers at Sold-Out N.Y.C. Show

Then, the Jonas Brothers paid a visit to Jordan at Penn State Children’s Hospital ahead of their concert.

“Thanks for inviting us,” Kevin, 31, says in a clip from the visit, which was shared online by the hospital. “We saw your message, we had to come over,” added Joe, 30.

The brothers went on to share that they had a special surprise for Lily.

“Do you have a favorite song that we can dedicate to you?” Nick, 26, asked, as wife Chopra Jonas added that they would send the teen a video from the performance.

“Definitely S.O.S.,” Jordan replied. “That’s my favorite.”

Before the group left, Jordan, a big Game of Thrones fan, shared that she had a gift to pass on to Joe’s wife Sophie Turner, who played Sansa Stark in the HBO series.

“I have something that I wanted to give Sophie,” Lily told Joe, as she removed a handmade bracelet from her wrist.

“I love her so much, so I wanted to give her that,” she added, explaining that the colors matched the Stark house banner — which the teen had hung up behind her hospital bed.

Jordan went on to thank the Jonas Brothers as well as everyone who passed along her message for making the visit possible.

“Wow. The power of social media you guys. YOU did this. YOU made my crappy chemo session into something incredibly special and unforgettable,” she wrote alongside a group picture.

“Thank you thank you thank you @jonasbrothers for taking time out of your day to come pay me a visit. Literally made my life,” she added.