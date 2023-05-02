Jonas Brothers to Perform 'Five Albums Every Night' on Massive Tour Kicking Off This Summer

The band's upcoming The Album drops May 12

Published on May 2, 2023 11:30 AM
Photo: Courtesy of Live Nation

If any Jonas Brothers fans missed seeing Nick, Joe and Kevin on tour for their favorite album, now's the chance to make up for lost time.

On Tuesday, the band announced Five Albums. One Night. The Tour., a string of 35 North American concerts kicking off this summer that'll presumably see them perform songs from 2007's Jonas Brothers, 2008's A Little Bit Longer, 2009's Lines, Vines and Trying Times, 2019's Happiness Begins and The Album, which drops May 12.

Launching Aug. 12 at Yankee Stadium in New York City, the tour will make stops in cities including Boston, Toronto, Detroit, Austin, Phoenix, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Houston, Nashville and more before wrapping Oct. 14 at the Kaseya Center in Miami.

"It's official!" wrote the band on social media alongside the tour announcement. "Let's go!"

Jonas Brothers. Courtesy of Live Nation

Tickets will first become available through Ticketmaster's Verified Fan presale, and fans can register to participate through 11:59 p.m. ET on May 6 before it opens on May 9. Additional presale tickets for most dates will go on sale for Citi cardmembers and Verizon customers from May 10 at 10 a.m. local time through May 11 at 10 p.m. local time.

VIP packages will also be available for the tour, which is sponsored by EVO ICL, a company that "provides vision correction in harmony with your natural eye, and can deliver sharp, clear vision day or night without causing dry eye syndrome," per a press release.

Jonas Brothers' Five Albums. One Night. The Tour arrives shortly after the band performed a series of worldwide underplay concerts as well as a 5-night Broadway residency, during which they performed one of their five most recent albums in full each night.

Last month, the band appeared on SiriusXM's Radio Andy to discuss the Yankee Stadium shows, which were announced ahead of the full tour. They confirmed that they'll perform "pretty much every song from all the albums" during the concert.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 07: Kevin Jonas, Nick Jonas and Joe Jonas of The Jonas Brothers visit SiriusXM Studios on April 07, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images)
Kevin, Nick and Joe Jonas of The Jonas Brothers. Jason Mendez/Getty

"Correct, a 17-hour show," joked Joe, 33, when host Andy Cohen asked for clarification.

Nick, 30, explained that the Broadway residency served as the blueprint for the upcoming shows. "For those that don't know, we basically played five nights and picked a different album that we spotlit for the first act of the show," he said.

"We played it in its entirety," Nick continued. "Which, for a lot of these songs, we've never even played them or we hadn't played them in 15-plus years."

He said they "had so much fun doing that," they got on a call a few days later to discuss how they could incorporate "another version" of the residency into their tour.

The brothers plan to "play the familiar songs from each album" with medleys and new versions of some songs.

"Someone could say, 'Oh, that's gonna be a really long show,' but the reality is that when some of these earlier albums came out, we were teenagers with tons of energy," Nick noted. "And so the tempo of the songs are a little faster... So, it's actually not gonna be that long."

Kevin recalled the first night of their Broadway residency, "We got off the stage, and we were like, 'Wow, that was a very fast set.' Everything was really quick."

See below for Jonas Brothers' Five Albums. One Night. The Tour. dates.

Aug. 12, 2023 – Bronx, NY – Yankee Stadium

Aug. 13, 2023 – Bronx, NY – Yankee Stadium

Aug. 15, 2023 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Aug. 17, 2023 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

Aug. 19, 2023 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre

Aug. 22, 2023 — Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Aug. 24, 2023 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Aug. 25, 2023 – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field

Aug. 27, 2023 – St Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Aug. 30, 2023 – Arlington, TX – Globe Life Field

Sept. 1, 2023 – Saint Paul, MN – Minnesota State Fair

Sept. 3, 2023 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Sept. 6, 2023 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Sept. 8, 2023 - Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena

Sept. 9, 2023 – Los Angeles, CA – Dodger Stadium

Sept. 11, 2023 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

Sept. 14, 2023 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Sept. 16, 2023 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center

Sept. 18, 2023 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Sept. 21, 2023 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Sept. 22, 2023 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Sept. 23, 2023 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Sept. 25, 2023 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Sept. 26, 2023 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena

Sept. 28, 2023 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

Sept. 30, 2023 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Oct. 1, 2023 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Oct. 3, 2023 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

Oct. 5, 2023 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center

Oct. 7, 2023 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Oct. 9, 2023 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Oct. 10, 2023 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena

Oct. 12, 2023 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Oct. 13, 2023 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

Oct. 14, 2023 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

