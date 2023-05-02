Entertainment Music Jonas Brothers to Perform 'Five Albums Every Night' on Massive Tour Kicking Off This Summer The band's upcoming The Album drops May 12 By Jack Irvin Jack Irvin Instagram Twitter Digital Music Writer, PEOPLE People Editorial Guidelines Published on May 2, 2023 11:30 AM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Photo: Courtesy of Live Nation If any Jonas Brothers fans missed seeing Nick, Joe and Kevin on tour for their favorite album, now's the chance to make up for lost time. On Tuesday, the band announced Five Albums. One Night. The Tour., a string of 35 North American concerts kicking off this summer that'll presumably see them perform songs from 2007's Jonas Brothers, 2008's A Little Bit Longer, 2009's Lines, Vines and Trying Times, 2019's Happiness Begins and The Album, which drops May 12. Launching Aug. 12 at Yankee Stadium in New York City, the tour will make stops in cities including Boston, Toronto, Detroit, Austin, Phoenix, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Houston, Nashville and more before wrapping Oct. 14 at the Kaseya Center in Miami. "It's official!" wrote the band on social media alongside the tour announcement. "Let's go!" Jonas Brothers Talk Plans to Play Full Discography at Yankee Stadium: 'A 17-Hour Show' Jonas Brothers. Courtesy of Live Nation Tickets will first become available through Ticketmaster's Verified Fan presale, and fans can register to participate through 11:59 p.m. ET on May 6 before it opens on May 9. Additional presale tickets for most dates will go on sale for Citi cardmembers and Verizon customers from May 10 at 10 a.m. local time through May 11 at 10 p.m. local time. VIP packages will also be available for the tour, which is sponsored by EVO ICL, a company that "provides vision correction in harmony with your natural eye, and can deliver sharp, clear vision day or night without causing dry eye syndrome," per a press release. Jonas Brothers' Five Albums. One Night. The Tour arrives shortly after the band performed a series of worldwide underplay concerts as well as a 5-night Broadway residency, during which they performed one of their five most recent albums in full each night. Last month, the band appeared on SiriusXM's Radio Andy to discuss the Yankee Stadium shows, which were announced ahead of the full tour. They confirmed that they'll perform "pretty much every song from all the albums" during the concert. Kevin, Nick and Joe Jonas of The Jonas Brothers. Jason Mendez/Getty "Correct, a 17-hour show," joked Joe, 33, when host Andy Cohen asked for clarification. Nick, 30, explained that the Broadway residency served as the blueprint for the upcoming shows. "For those that don't know, we basically played five nights and picked a different album that we spotlit for the first act of the show," he said. "We played it in its entirety," Nick continued. "Which, for a lot of these songs, we've never even played them or we hadn't played them in 15-plus years." He said they "had so much fun doing that," they got on a call a few days later to discuss how they could incorporate "another version" of the residency into their tour. The brothers plan to "play the familiar songs from each album" with medleys and new versions of some songs. Joe Jonas Pokes Fun at Kevin for Nearly Falling Onstage During Jonas Brothers' Broadway Residency "Someone could say, 'Oh, that's gonna be a really long show,' but the reality is that when some of these earlier albums came out, we were teenagers with tons of energy," Nick noted. "And so the tempo of the songs are a little faster... So, it's actually not gonna be that long." Kevin recalled the first night of their Broadway residency, "We got off the stage, and we were like, 'Wow, that was a very fast set.' Everything was really quick." See below for Jonas Brothers' Five Albums. One Night. The Tour. dates. Aug. 12, 2023 – Bronx, NY – Yankee Stadium Aug. 13, 2023 – Bronx, NY – Yankee Stadium Aug. 15, 2023 – Boston, MA – TD Garden Aug. 17, 2023 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena Aug. 19, 2023 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre Aug. 22, 2023 — Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse Aug. 24, 2023 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena Aug. 25, 2023 – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field Aug. 27, 2023 – St Louis, MO – Enterprise Center Aug. 30, 2023 – Arlington, TX – Globe Life Field Sept. 1, 2023 – Saint Paul, MN – Minnesota State Fair Sept. 3, 2023 – Austin, TX – Moody Center Sept. 6, 2023 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center Sept. 8, 2023 - Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena Sept. 9, 2023 – Los Angeles, CA – Dodger Stadium Sept. 11, 2023 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center Sept. 14, 2023 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena Sept. 16, 2023 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center Sept. 18, 2023 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Sept. 21, 2023 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center Sept. 22, 2023 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena Sept. 23, 2023 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena Sept. 25, 2023 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena Sept. 26, 2023 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena Sept. 28, 2023 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena Sept. 30, 2023 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center Oct. 1, 2023 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena Oct. 3, 2023 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center Oct. 5, 2023 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center Oct. 7, 2023 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center Oct. 9, 2023 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena Oct. 10, 2023 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena Oct. 12, 2023 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena Oct. 13, 2023 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center Oct. 14, 2023 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center