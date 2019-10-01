Cake by the Desk: Watch Joe Jonas Celebrate His 30th Birthday with an NPR Tiny Desk Concert

Red velvet cake, mini toy instruments, and a crowd of NPR staffers all made Joe Jonas’ 30th birthday celebration extra special this year.

The middle Jonas Brother rang in his third decade on Aug. 15 with a Tiny Desk Concert, part of the popular NPR series where musicians perform stripped down versions of their biggest hits in the confines of the broadcasting office.

“It is in fact Joe’s birthday today,” Nick Jonas says in the clip. “And when we asked him last year, ‘What do you want for your birthday,’ he said, ‘I want to perform on Tiny Desk.’”

“I did,” Joe confirmed with a faux solemn nod.

The brothers joked that the scheduling happened to perfectly align with Joe’s birthday exactly a year later. “Crazy how this all worked out. Even before the band announced we were coming back, I was like, ‘Please get us on NPR,’” Joe said, drawing giggles from the audience.

The trio played acoustic versions of three recent tracks: “Sucker,” “I Believe,” and “Only Human.” Ironically, the performance ended with a song led by the crowd and not the JoBros. The NPR audience erupted into a chorus of “Happy Birthday” as Joe was presented with a cake to commemorate his special day, complete with “30” candles.

Joe paused over his cake for a second, seeming to make a birthday wish, before blowing out the candles with one quick breath.

“Oh yeah,” he said, dipping a finger into the icing, “Red velvet. I can’t promise there’s enough cake for everyone, but first one here gets it.”

On the night of his birthday, Turner surprised her husband onstage during a Jonas Brothers concert in Washington, D.C.

The Game of Thrones actress brought out a birthday cake and sang “Happy Birthday” along with Joe’s brothers, bandmates and the arena filled with fans.

The musician shared a video of the sweet moment on his Instagram with the caption, “Couldn’t have asked for a better night, thank you all so much. Nothing better than doing what I love with my loves on my birthday. #HappinessBeginsTour.”

Earlier, Turner shared an adorable message about Joe on her Instagram Story.

Image zoom Joe Jonas. Sophie Turner/Instagram

Alongside a solo shot of the singer with a beautiful sunset in the background, Turner wrote, “Happy 30th to my love and the best thing that’s ever happened to me @joejonas I love you.”

Image zoom The Jonas Brothers. Kevin Mazur/WireImage

The trio took a break from their Happiness Begins tour to film the Tiny Desk segment. Happiness Begins marks the tenth tour for the band, and their first in seven years.

Elder brother Kevin Jonas remarked that things are a bit different this time around with the addition of his two young daughters to the tour bus.

“I’m just not used to being woken up at 6:00 a.m. every morning after playing a show till midnight, so that’s new — lots of coffee, but it’s awesome” he said on the NPR broadcast.

The band welcomed Bebe Rexha, Jordan McGraw, and Livvia as their tour-mates this time around, and will wrap up their seven-month run with a final show in February.