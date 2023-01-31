Everything to Know About the Jonas Brothers' 'The Album'

The Jonas Brothers have new music on the way!

During their Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on Jan. 30, Kevin, Joe and Nick announced the that their anticipated sixth album will be released in May of this year.

"It's nice to reflect on this nearly 20-year journey and to commemorate it here today but we're looking towards the future," Nick said, before he and his brothers announced their next project, an album called The Album.

Shortly after the ceremony, the Jonas Brothers flooded their socials with glimpses of what's to come, including a brand-new single titled "Wings."

The new album comes almost four years after the Jonas Brothers announced their reunion in February 2019. During their comeback, the group released a brand-new album titled Happiness Begins, embarked on two headlining tours and announced a residency show in Las Vegas.

From their new sound to the inspiration behind their upcoming songs, here's everything to know about the Jonas Brothers' album.

What is the title of the Jonas Brothers' new album?

Following the release of 2019's Happiness Begins, the Jonas Brothers' sixth album will simply be titled The Album. The brothers previously teased the title of the album when they performed at AT&T Playoff Playlist Live! on Jan. 7, 2023, during which Nick repeated the phrases "the album" and "the tour," leading many to think their upcoming tour will also be titled "The Tour."

Who worked on the Jonas Brothers' new album?

Amy Sussman/Getty

While their album Happiness Begins was largely produced by OneRepublic's Ryan Tedder, artist-producer Jon Bellion (pictured above) "took the reins on the sonics" this time around, Variety reported.

What genre is the Jonas Brothers' new album?

Speaking with Variety following their Walk of Fame ceremony, the Jonas Brothers teased that they were inspired by the Bee Gees for their new album.

"They were a huge influence in our lives, growing up and listening to them with our father," Kevin said of the band known for hits such as "Stayin' Alive" and "You Should Be Dancing." He continued, "Obviously, as we grew up being three brothers in a band, we definitely understood similarities."

In addition to having a '70s sound, Joe added that "there's a lot more acoustic guitar and real organic instruments that tap into a bunch of different influences" on the album.

"We're aware of the fact that we're not a country act," he said of their new sound. "Jon flipped it on its head — he's got a modern edge to everything he does, even if it has really classic elements."

What songs will be featured on the Jonas Brothers' new album?

Kevin Mazur/Getty for The Recording Academy

Teasing some of the upcoming songs on the album, the brothers revealed that their respective spouses and parenthood largely influenced their new lyrics.

"'Vacation Eyes' is based on how my relationship started with my wife [Danielle]," Kevin told Variety of his favorite track. "We met on vacation — and continuing that love story every single day is how I want to live my life. It makes me want to be on the beach! It's just such a fun song about enjoying life."

As for Nick's favorites? "I'm torn between 'Little Bird,' which is a song about parenthood that will affect people in different ways, and 'Waffle House' ... [which] was a last-minute addition. At first, it was a bit of a head scratcher, but the more I listened to it, the more I loved it. I think it really encapsulates a moment in time for us. Musically it taps into some of my favorites: Doobie Brothers and Bee Gees, and others from that era. It's a really, really, fun song. We can't wait to play it live."

When will the Jonas Brothers' new album be released?

The upcoming album will be released on May 5, 2023.

Will the Jonas Brothers go on tour with the new album?

Gotham/Getty

In addition to announcing their album during their Walk of Fame ceremony, the brothers also confirmed that they will be going on tour "later this year." Seeing that The Album comes out in May, it's likely that the brothers will embark on a summer tour to coincide with the release.