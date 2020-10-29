Jonas Brothers Share Throwback Holiday Photos as They Announce Song 'I Need You Christmas'

"For us, this song stirs up memories of childhood snowball fights and finding the nearest hill to sled," the JoBros wrote

Have a very Jonas Christmas!

The Jonas Brothers shared a slideshow of throwback Holiday photos on Thursday to announce the release of their song "I Need You Christmas," which drops Friday.

"With having such a crazy year, we all really need something to look forward to... the Holidays is a time that brings us together and is something that brings us joy in the darkest of times," they wrote.

"For us, this song stirs up memories of childhood snowball fights and finding the nearest hill to sled," they added. "It brings us back to spending time with family setting up the Christmas tree. Hopefully it can bring you guys the same feelings of warmth and happiness that creating it has brought us."

"We love you guys very much!" they ended the caption.

The main photo adorably captures Nick, Joe and Kevin as children. One of the pictures shows the JoBros and younger brother Frankie holding onto their family Christmas tree as they look into the camera.

Another shows the four brothers with their parents, Kevin's wife Danielle and Kevin and Danielle's two children Alena, now 6, and Valentina, now 4, posing in front of the Christmas tree a few years ago. (Joe adorably holds Kevin's younger daughter.)

Image zoom Credit: jonas brothers / instagram

Image zoom Credit: jonas brothers / instagram

The last picture captures the entire Jonas family holding up wine glasses at the dinner table during a recent Christmas. The three brothers shared the same images and caption on their personal Instagram accounts.

"I Need You Christmas" isn't the trio's first time dropping a holiday song. Last year, they released "Like It's Christmas." During the group's Disney Channel days, they also released holiday songs "Joyful Kings" and "Girl Of My Dreams."