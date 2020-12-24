The Jonas Brothers — Including Frankie — Reunite Virtually for 'Christmas Eve Eve Xbox Tradition'

The four brothers enjoyed a sweet virtual reunion on Wednesday to play XBox together

The Jonas Brothers are not letting all of their holiday traditions die this year.

On Wednesday, the pop star trio — Nick, 28, Joe, 31, and Kevin Jonas, 33 — and their brother Franklin "Frankie" Jonas, 20, reunited virtually to play Xbox together, just as they do every year on Dec. 23.

Joe captured the sweet reunion on his Instagram Story. In the snap, Nick gave a peace sign from his remote location, as did Kevin, who sat beside a smiling Frankie.

The "Cake by the Ocean" singer also added Santa hat filters atop all three of his brothers' heads.

"Christmas Eve Eve XBox Tradition," Joe captioned the post.

The Jonas Brothers kicked off their Christmas celebrations way back in October, when the trio released their festive new song "I Need You Christmas."

One day ahead of its debut, Kevin, Joe and Nick all jointly shared a set of nostalgic holiday photos on the band's Instagram, which included snaps of Frankie, the boys' parents, Kevin's wife Danielle, and their two children Alena, 6, and Valentina, 4.

"For us, this song stirs up memories of childhood snowball fights and finding the nearest hill to sled," the band wrote. "It brings us back to spending time with family [and] setting up the Christmas tree. Hopefully, it can bring you guys the same feelings of warmth and happiness that creating it has brought us."

And while Nick, Kevin and Joe are busy being successful musicians and happy husbands (Kevin is married to Danielle, Joe is married to Sophie Turner and Nick is married to Priyanka Chopra), the youngest Jonas brother has found a niche of his own — TikTok.

Frankie has skyrocketed as a trolling jokester on the app over the last several weeks, poking fun at being the least famous of his brothers and sharing self-deprecating humor that has garnered him more than 1.5 million followers and 23 million likes on the app.

Image zoom Frankie Jonas | Credit: Frankie Jonas/Tiktok

After Frankie's fans recently flooded his brothers' TikTok accounts and jokingly commented things like, "Are you Frankie's brother?" Frankie posted some of the messages as he showed off his fans "acting reckless" — which caused Nick to get involved.

Nick reposted one of his brother's video of the comment shenanigans and seemingly called his JoBros bandmates, saying, "Yeah, Joe, Kevin. Forget what I said about letting Frankie in the band."