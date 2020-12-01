Several weeks ago, Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas reunited to pre-tape a performance that will be streamed on their YouTube channel on Dec. 3.

Jonas Brothers Open Up About Reuniting for First Time in 7 Months to Pre-Tape Virtual Performance

After seven months apart due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Jonas Brothers are finally back together.

Several weeks ago, Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas pre-taped a performance — powered by Lenovo Yoga — that will be streamed on their YouTube channel on Dec. 3.

"Quarantine's been quiet. [Being] able to see my brothers for the first time ... was really nice. It's been about seven months since I've seen Kevin," Joe — a new dad to 4-month-old daughter Willa — tells PEOPLE exclusively. "I've seen Nick here and there."

While they haven't been able to spend time together face to face, the musicians have been staying in close contact with loved ones — and colleagues — virtually.

"I've been working through this whole time, whether it's been taking meetings or writing, recording for various projects, films, TV shows and Jonas Brothers stuff," says Joe, 31. "[I've been] finding inspiration everywhere."

The star has also been spending quality time with his wife, Sophie Turner. "Running right onto tour after getting married I didn’t really have that alone time I craved with my wife, so I was able to just be in one place which was kind of nice for a change," he says.

For Kevin, 33, one of the biggest challenges while in lockdown has been navigating virtual homeschooling for his daughters Alena, 6, and Valentina, 4, with wife Danielle.

"You can only make them focus for so long! You want to encourage them to learn, and they're so wanting to learn," says Kevin. "Through technology, we've really made some strides. Thank God I'm in a position to be able to take that time and be an at-home dad and sit down and be there with her to do the schoolwork ... it hasn't always been like that. In a way, it's been really great for our bond as a family."

Through their virtual performance, the stars — who made a special appearance at Lenovo Tech World with Intel earlier this year — are hoping to "bring some light and positivity" into people's lives, says Nick, 28.