Everything the Jonas Brothers Have Said About Their Reunion: The Good, the Bad & the Gossipy

“It definitely wasn’t one conversation, it was many. We started spending a lot of time together and we all kind of felt that there was a magic and there is a magic when we’re together that we missed. We felt like we wanted to feel that magic again, so we talked about it and after a few conversations and a bit of healing that needed to be done with us as family, we all came to the decision to do this again. We got in the studio and that magic that we spoke about, we felt it again. We’re on cloud nine at the moment.”
“[Our significant others] were excited. I think that’s the cool part about this next chapter. We’ve been saying this, but ‘family is our favorite ‘f-word.’ ”
“We definitely were supposed to go through all of what we went through to get to this point. I think it was, it was kind of, I guess you could say destiny, whatever it may be, but yeah, we got a do-over, and I think this time around we’re going to do it right.”
“It’s kind of like coming out of retirement a little bit. It took time to get back into music again, doing the thing that was so much a part of our life, but now it feels so incredible to work together again. I never thought it was going to happen because when people say, ‘Things were bad’ — it was. It’s so cool to be supporting each other as individuals and to be back here now.”
“To say we’re excited is an understatement. The response from the fans has been unbelievable. We just want them to hear the rest of this record. Between ‘Sucker’ and ‘Cool’, there’s a good idea of what the album has in store, but there’s a lot of depth in this album, and it’s my favorite body of work I’ve ever worked on.”
“It came back naturally. There’s things that are a challenge, like remembering certain lyrics, and other things, but what Joe spoke about too, the magic, I can’t stress that enough too. The benchmarks I’ve had in my career never added up to what I had with my brothers.”
“Being there to support each other in our individual lives, and then also what we care about, and not think of it as a deterrent from the group but part of it. It kind of shows in the video, we’re bringing our family together.”
“[The documentary] was great because we had to have real conversations and not hold back. So for us, it worked out in a good way.”
“I think [our significant others] are starting to realize who the Jonas Brothers are now. I’ve always been focused on my family, while for the last five years Nick and Joe have been doing their thing, but now to come back and to be doing this as a family again, and honestly bringing them along with us, it’s going to be such a different day.”
“We had to work through and understand what we were going through when we were that young. It was interesting because for so many years we just put it under the rug. We said, ‘We’re done, let’s just try to rebuild our friendship and our relationship as brothers‘ — it just happened in its own time.”
“I sort of began the conversation about doing this again and after a few more conversations they came around … Thankfully, some good healing happened during filming this documentary. Now looking up almost a year later, we’re in the best place as family, which is the most important thing. From there, this music and new chapter have just been incredible.”
“[Our documentary] was gonna be a story about where we are today. And that was, separate lives doing separate things — Joe with DNCE, and me with my solo stuff. During that time, we started to realize there was a magic that we felt like we were missing. So the process was basically just, ‘Why don’t we give this another shot?’ We started playing a little music together and realized right away this is where we’re meant to be in our lives at this moment.”
“When it ended it was not good. It was a couple years of rebuilding our family, and in our mind it seemed impossible for us to do this ever again.”
“There was a magic when we were together that we would all like to feel again.”
“Basically, about a year ago we started talking about making a documentary together. That was the start of it — just to tell our story, our childhood and into our career together. In that process we did some necessary healing, because you know when things ended it wasn’t the best. We played a drinking game actually, which really helped open things up. We wrote down questions in a bowl and had to pick them out.”
“I broke the band up, but I got them back together.”
“We literally spent a year basically doing therapy, working through some things, and figuring out what this chapter would look like. We’ve had to be really open and honest. There are things in the past that bothered us from time to time, even in our performances that we would do.”
“It was amazing after the first couple of songs. I was so paranoid those first few two or three songs they would be mad at me after this, that I was not able to enjoy it. Then at a certain point I looked at them and thought, ‘This is amazing. I’m going to have the best time ever.’ And we did. A great show.”