The Jonas Brothers Return to Saturday Night Live 10 Years Later with a Surprise Throwback Hit

The Jonas Brothers made a triumphant return to the Saturday Night Live stage this weekend, more than a decade after their debut on the long-running sketch show.

Nick, 26, Joe, 29, and Kevin, 31, took the balloon-filled stage at Studio 8H in coordinated black and red outfits to perform their comeback single “Sucker,” which marked the band’s first No. 1 hit upon its release in March.

The brothers later returned to sing the laidback “Cool” — only to switch it up halfway through with a throwback in the form of their 2008 hit “Burnin’ Up.”

Just as they did during their first appearance on SNL, the Jonas Brothers also appeared in a sketch. This time they made a cameo in a comedic skit called “Judge Court,” featuring Kate McKinnon, host Emma Thompson and Aidy Bryant as Judge Judy-inspired courtroom judges.

Will Heath/NBC

The brothers were in court after causing $5 million worth of damage to a vacation rental — with Nick even setting it on fire — and walked away not with a jail sentence, but with three new moms, as the judges decided they would adopt the trio.

Joe, Nick and Kevin previously appeared on the show in February 2009 with host Alec Baldwin, and sang their songs “Video Girl” and “Tonight.”

They even appeared in a sketch with Baldwin called “Fourth Jonas,” which featured the 30 Rock star as their bossy older brother Gary.

This time around, Nick, Joe and Kevin all had their wives with them backstage to support their return, as seen in a hilarious video shared to the band’s Twitter.

In the video Nick and wife Priyanka Chopra, Kevin and wife Danielle, and Joe and new bride Sophie Turner all run through a human tunnel to celebrate their performance.

Wait for it… Thank you @nbcsnl for an incredible time this week! What a night! #JonasBrothersSNL pic.twitter.com/1xl6l6i08T — Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers) May 12, 2019

“So grateful to have been back on the SNL stage tonight,” Nick wrote on Instagram.

Added Joe, “Thank you @nbcsnl for an amazing night!! So much fun on stage (and in a skit!) with the brothers. Can’t wait to come back!”

Chopra, meanwhile, wrote a sweet message of support for her husband, writing on Instagram, “You guys killed it @nbcsnl ! Wow! So proud !”

The band’s latest album, Happiness Begins, is out in June.

Also Chasing Happiness, their documentary about the reunited group and their brotherly bond, will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on June 4.