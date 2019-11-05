Joy to the World! The Jonas Brothers Are Releasing an Original Christmas Song

The Jonas Brothers aren’t done releasing new music just yet!

After reuniting to release their first album in nearly a decade earlier this year, Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas announced on Monday that the siblings have also recorded a Christmas song — set to drop Friday, just in time for the holidays.

“Mariah Carey has given the world the green light, so the holiday season has begun!!!” the Jonas Brothers shared on their official Instagram account, referencing the “All I Want For Christmas Is You” singer, who recently announced the “breaking news” that the winter holiday is right around the corner.

The Instagram post, which featured an animation of the brothers smiling while wearing Santa hats, continued: “Our brand new original Christmas song #LikeItsChristmas is out on Friday people 🎅🏼🎅🏼🎅🏼.”

“Like It’s Christmas” comes at the end of a busy year for the brothers, who are currently in the midst of their Happiness Begins world tour. In early March, the band surprised fans by dropping “Sucker,” their first new track in nearly six years. The single was followed by the announcement that they would be releasing their first album in 10 years, Happiness Begins, which dropped in June.

Image zoom Joe Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Nick Jonas Ethan Miller/Getty

The recently reunited boy band kicked off their world tour in early August and will perform a total of 92 shows through February. They’ll close off the tour performing at the AccorHotels Arena in Paris.

RELATED: Priyanka Chopra Proudly Shows Off Throwback Photos of Nick Jonas at Jonas Brothers Concert

In late October, during the brothers’ Hollywood Bowl show in Los Angeles, fans called out a concertgoer for groping Nick, 27, while he was onstage.

While the brothers were performing “Only Human,” multiple fan videos captured footage of an audience member stroking Nick’s upper leg and reaching for his butt. A security guard then stepped in, pushing the girl’s hand away. The guard’s insistence wasn’t enough as she reached to touch Nick again, provoking the “Close” singer to pull his leg away and turn around, asking the fan to stop touching him.

Image zoom The Jonas Brothers Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

RELATED: Jonas Brothers Fans Call Out ‘Disrespectful’ Concertgoer for Groping Nick Jonas Onstage

“WTF this is very disrespectful!!” one fan wrote along with the video on Twitter.

“Dear @nickjonas on behalf of the rest of the fandom I really want to apologize for what happened at the Hollywood Bowl,” another fan added. “No one should be touched like that without consent, by a stranger. I hope the rest of us can make it up to you by showing what respect is.”

“Like It’s Christmas” will be available on Nov. 8.