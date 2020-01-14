Jonas Brothers Recreate Iconic Kim and Khloe Fight Scene from Keeping Up with the Kardashians

The Jonas Brothers have a message: don’t be rude!

The musicians recreated an iconic scene from Keeping Up with the Kardashians in which Kim Kardashian West repeatedly hits sister Khloe Kardashian with a designer bag, telling her, “don’t be f—ing rude! I swear to God, don’t be f—ing rude!”

In the hilarious Jonas re-enactment, Joe plays Kim, storming through the door to approach Nick, who tales on the role of Khloe. The brothers dubbed the Kardashian sisters’ voices over the video.

“Don’t be f— rude!” Joe lipsyncs, wearing patterned jacket draped over his shoulders, as Nick mouths, “Are you kidding me?”

At the end of the short clip, Kevin walks by holding a beer bottle, glancing at the camera.

“OMGGGGGGGG” Kim commented on the video, which was shared on Joe’s Instagram.

“Hahaha nailed it!!!!!!! 🙏🏽🤣” Khloe added in the comments.

Kim also shared the TikTok version of the video on Twitter, writing alongside the clip, “OMGGGG I love you guys!!!!!”

The silly clip comes after the JoBros announced a new single set to drop this Friday, titled “What A Man Gotta Do.”

The upcoming track is just the latest in the group’s comeback, which launched last year after a years-long hiatus from performing together.

The trio dropped Happiness Begins — their first album together in nearly a decade — in June 2019, along with a documentary on Amazon titled Chasing Happiness.

Most recently, the group released a Christmas song and rang in the new year with a performance at the Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami Beach as part of Dick Clark’s Rockin’ New Year’s Eve. When the clock struck midnight, the J Sisters — Joe’s wife Sophie Turner, Nick’s wife Priyanka Chopra, and Kevin’s wife Danielle Jonas — joined the men on stage to give their husbands the traditional New Year’s kiss.