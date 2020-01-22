Kings of TikTok? The Jonas Brothers Recreate Camp Rock Scene Complete with Throwback Hairstyles

The JoBros‘ TikTok tear continues!

Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas took to the social media platform on Tuesday to recreate a scene from their Disney movie Camp Rock that premiered in 2008 — complete with the throwback hairdo’s, only making the recreation that much funnier.

The clip is dubbed with lines from the movie, in which the three brothers star as members of the band Connect 3. Joe plays Shane Gray, who is less than thrilled about his obligation to be a celebrity instructor at Camp Rock.

“I don’t want to waste my summer at some camp,” Joe says in the TikTok clip, lip-syncing to his own voice from the movie. “I’m Shane Gray for crying out loud.”

“Hey man, we used to love this place,” Nick says, also lip-syncing to his voice from the movie n which he played Nate Gray. “Three years ago, we were campers.”

“Yeah man, this is where Connect 3 connected!” Kevin chimes in, mouthing the words of his character Jason Gray.

“And you get to see your Uncle Brown,” Nick adds, to which Joe responds, “Not a selling point.”

“Presented without comment…” Joe said in the caption for the video, which he shared on Instagram.

Joe also shared another video on Instagram imitating Shane, writing in the caption, “LeAvE sHaNe AlOnE.”

“I’m done with this s—,” he says as he exits the back of a limousine, addressing the camera glumly. “No paparazzi.”

The silly videos come on the heels of another TikTok recreation from the siblings last week, in which Joe and Nick role play as Kim and Khloe Kardashian in the iconic “Don’t be f—ing rude!” scene from Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Both Kim and Khloe found the clip hilarious.

Kim commented on the video, writing “OMGGGGGGGG,” and also shared the clip on Twitter.

“Hahaha nailed it!!!!!!! 🙏🏽🤣” Khloe added in the comments on Joe’s Instagram post.

But TikTok isn’t the only place the Jonas Brothers have been dropping videos — the band recently released a music video along with their latest single, “What a Man Gotta Do.”

The new song’s visual accompaniment sees the three siblings — and their wives! — recreate scenes from iconic films Say Anything…, Risky Business and Grease.

The group is set to perform at the Grammy Awards on Sunday.