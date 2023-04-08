Jonas Brothers Talk Plans to Play Full Discography at Yankee Stadium: 'A 17-Hour Show'

"It's actually not gonna be that long," noted Nick Jonas, as he and his brothers discussed their plans to play their entire discography while making their Yankee Stadium debut in August

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner

Published on April 8, 2023 08:18 PM
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 07: Kevin Jonas, Nick Jonas and Joe Jonas of The Jonas Brothers visit SiriusXM Studios on April 07, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images)
Photo: Jason Mendez/Getty

The Jonas Brothers are reaching deep into their archives for their upcoming tour.

While appearing Saturday on SiriusXM's Radio Andy, the trio confirmed that they'll perform "pretty much every song from all the albums" when they make their Yankee Stadium debut on August 12, following their recent five-night Broadway residency.

"Correct, a 17-hour show," joked Joe Jonas when host Andy Cohen asked for clarification.

His brother Nick Jonas explained that the Broadway residency served as the blueprint for the upcoming shows. "For those that don't know, we basically played five nights and picked a different album that we spotlit for the first act of the show," he said.

"We played it in its entirety," Nick, 30, continued. "Which, for a lot of these songs, we've never even played them or we hadn't played them in 15-plus years."

He said they "had so much fun doing that," they got on a call a few days later to discuss how they could incorporate "another version" of the residency into their tour.

The brothers plan to "play the familiar songs from each album" with medleys and new versions of some songs.

"Someone could say, 'Oh, that's gonna be a really long show,' but the reality is that when some of these earlier albums came out, we were teenagers with tons of energy," Nick noted. "And so the tempo of the songs are a little faster... So, it's actually not gonna be that long."

Kevin Jonas recalled the first night of their Broadway residency, "We got off the stage, and we were like, 'Wow, that was a very fast set.' Everything was really quick."

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 06: In this image released on December 21, (L-R) Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas, and Joe Jonas of Jonas Brothers perform onstage during Homeward Bound: A GRAMMY Salute To The Songs Of Paul Simon at Hollywood Pantages Theatre on April 06, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Jonas Brothers. Kevin Mazur/Getty for The Recording Academy

Nick told Cohen, 54, that Yankee Stadium is "a place we've always wanted to play," as the New Jersey-born brothers are "massive Yankees fans."

"Growing up in Jersey, obviously, it's a pretty special place for us. We have a lot of memories there," he added. "But we've never played there, much like we had never done a Broadway thing. So, we're just trying to check off these bucket list items."

Nick confirmed while appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show in January that he and his brothers are going on tour later this year, and they announced their Yankee Stadium show Tuesday on Instagram.

RELATED VIDEO: Jonas Brothers Express Gratitude to Their Families During Walk of Fame Speeches

"NEW YORK! We've been dreaming about this one our whole lives," the Jonas Brothers wrote. "Five albums. One Epic Night."

The Jonas Brothers have released six studio albums together since making their debut in 2006 with It's About Time, and they're releasing their latest, The Album, on May 12.

