The Jonas Brothers Go Back to the '80s in Fun New Music Video for 'Only Human'

They’re only human — in the best way!

Complete with disco lights, grainy footage, colorful outfits, and synchronized dancing, the Jonas Brothers went back to the ’80s for their new “Only Human” music video.

The video opens up with the trio on stage, with sunglasses on, surrounded by clubgoers head-bopping to the beat of their hit reggae-pop song. Perfectly edited to mimic a music video produced in the ’80s, the camera zooms in and out of scenes, flipping through colorful lights and footage of the audience shimmying to the music.

During the first chorus, the entire club joins in to sing with Joe Jonas, before the venue is filled with bubbles as Nick Jonas begins his vocals.

RELATED: Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas Celebrate the Jonas Brothers’ Tour Kickoff

They even take the scene outside in an iconic ’80s-esque moment when Joe and Kevin Jonas dance on top of a vintage taxi cab. The clubgoers jog and dance in unison around them.

The music video dropped just one week after the Jonas Brothers kicked off their worldwide Happiness Begins tour on August 7, with a show at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida.

The tour marks their first in nearly a decade and follows their highly anticipated reunion earlier this year. It’ll take them across the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Europe, before coming to an end in February 2020.

RELATED: Sisters-in-Law Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra Shop in Miami Ahead of Jonas Brothers Tour

The “J Sisters” — Sophie Turner, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Danielle Jonas — reunited to celebrate their respective husbands Joe, Nick and Kevin, at the first night of the tour last week.

“#wivesontour,” Chopra Jonas, 37, captioned a snap of her with Turner, 23, and Danielle, 32, at the sold-out concert.

She shared another post, this time with their husbands, writing,” “Crushed it! So proud of u guys!”