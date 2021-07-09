PEOPLE has the exclusive first look at the trailer of Olympic Dreams Featuring Jonas Brothers

Watch Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas Compete Against Each Other in First Look at Olympic Dreams Special

Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas are going head-to-head for some Olympic-level competition.

PEOPLE has the exclusive first look at the hour-long special Olympic Dreams Featuring Jonas Brothers, which airs on July 21, two days before the kickoff of the Tokyo Games.

"Competing in Olympic-level events, we've always dreamt of this. We're doing everything we can in the short amount of time to become professional athletes," Joe, 31, says, jokingly telling Nick, 28, and 33-year-old Kevin: "I'm going to destroy you both."

The star siblings will be trying out gymnastics, track and field, and BMX racing. Helping the trio along the way will be Laurie Hernandez (Rio Games gold medal gymnast), Nastia Liukin (five-time Olympic medal-winning gymnast), hurdler Sydney McLaughlin (Tokyo qualifier and world record holder), Sanya Richards-Ross (four-time gold medalist in track) and Alise Willoughby (two-time Olympian in BMX racing). Rich Eisen and America's Got Talent host Terry Crews will be commentators for the special.

"We've been training with some of the most brilliant Olympic athletes to ever walk the face of the planet. To be around these Olympic athletes is very humbling. I don't know why they haven't asked us to join the Olympic team yet," Nick says.

"I think the competitive nature between the three of us is very high, no matter what it is that we're doing. We're always out to win," Kevin shares.

"You're going to see us in a way you've never seen us before. Even if you're not a fan, you're gonna see us in a way you've never seen us before. And if you're really not a fan, like you hate us, you're gonna love this show because we make complete fools of ourselves," Nick adds.

In May, Nick fractured his rib while filming the Olympic Dreams special. At the time, he was shooting the BMX racing portion with his brothers when he fell off his bike.

"I cracked a rib from a spill on a bike and a few other bumps and bruises," Nick said during his stint as a coach on The Voice last season. "I just want to go ahead and say that, in case I'm not as physically enthusiastic as I usually am. Blake [Shelton], please don't make me laugh too much because it kind of hurts."