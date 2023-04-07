Jonas Brothers Drop New Song Inspired by Young Waffle House Hangouts: 'The Place We Dreamt Up Ideas'

The Jonas Brothers are reminiscing on their times hanging out at Waffle House as a young band.

On Friday, the sibling trio released a new single called "Waffle House," titled after the chain restaurant they frequented during their early years as musicians to discuss career plans.

"Growing up, we would go to Waffle House after shows, and it became our sanctuary," said Joe, Nick and Kevin in a press release. "It was the place we dreamt up ideas, the place where we worked through our problems together, and the place where we finally realized we could find our way through anything as long as we came together."

The song, debuted during Jonas Brothers' recent five-night Broadway residency, features lyrics about having "deep conversations at the Waffle House" with each other and their "headstrong mother and determined father," a.k.a. Kevin Sr. and Denise.

"'Waffle House' was born from a simple but powerful idea: When you sit down with the people that matter most, anything is possible," continued the band's statement about the song. "This song isn't about a restaurant, it's about coming together with the people you love and making your dreams come true."

Earlier this week, Jonas Brothers announced a one-night-only show at New York's Yankee Stadium on Aug. 12, with tickets on sale April 14. During the show, they'll perform tracks from five albums including their upcoming record, The Album, out May 12.

The Album will feature "Waffle House" and the band's previous single, "Wings." In a March interview with TODAY, Jonas Brothers said this album reflects where they are as artists today.

Jonas Brothers. Republic Records

"I think this one does a good job of embodying kind of where we are as fathers, where we are as husbands and just brothers," Nick, 30, said. "We set out to just say, if you're gonna listen to any one of our albums, we think this is the album you should listen to."

Kevin, 35, added that The Album showcases how the brothers have found the perfect balance with their music, including letting themselves have more fun. "I do think we put a lot of pressure on ourselves when we were younger to get it all right," Kevin said. "I think now we just kind of do what we need to do to have fun and continue making music that we love, and I think that's why it's working."

This week, the Jonas Brothers will appear on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and perform as the musical guests on Saturday Night Live.