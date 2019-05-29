The Jonas Brothers Will Release Their Memoir — Titled Blood — in November

Have you heard the Jonas Brothers are back? The band is having a banner year, having officially reunited, released two hit singles, played an awards show and Saturday Night Live, and announced a new album, a tour, and a behind-the-scenes documentary. What’s left but a book deal?

Well, ask and you shall receive. On Nov. 12, the Macmillan imprint Feiwel and Friends will release Blood, a memoir by the brothers and Neil Strauss, co-author of the Mötley Crüe tell-all The Dirt. The book will detail the brothers’ journey as a band, from the group’s inception through their rise, breakup, and comeback.

Image zoom The Jonas Brothers

“We’re three brothers from New Jersey, and we were not supposed to be successful,” Joe Jonas said in a statement. “From record labels dropping us to our dad losing his job over us, this shouldn’t have happened or lasted as long as it did. Yet here we are, more excited than ever, and we’re so grateful and ready to tell the full story of the journey we’ve had as individuals, as artists, and as family.”

For those of you who have been with us since the beginning… #BLOOD is our family’s story and we can’t wait to share it with you. Pre-order it now: https://t.co/W7risOcuex pic.twitter.com/UB8gNcSFTg — Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers) May 28, 2019

The JoBros’ new album, Happiness Begins — their first together in a decade — will drop June 7. Blood is available for pre-order now.