Jonas Brothers, Lukas Graham & More Release Christmas Music for Your Holiday Playlist 

Jonas Brothers, Lukas Graham and other celebrities have released new Christmas music just in time for the holidays
By Darlene Aderoju
November 11, 2019 06:25 PM

Elvis Presley, Eartha Kitt, Tony Bennett, Harry Belafonte and more, Christmas with The Stars and The Royal Philharmonic

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Legacy Recordings, the catalog division of Sony Music Entertainment, is celebrating the holiday season with Christmas music from all-time favorites: Elvis Presley, Eartha Kitt, Tony Bennett, Harry Belafonte, Doris Day, Perry Como, Johnny Mathis, Dean Martin, Roy Orbison, and Andy Williams.

Jonas Brothers, “Like It’s Christmas”

Christopher Polk/Shutterstock

The Jonas Brothers have teamed up to release a new original holiday hit, “Like It’s Christmas.” The song includes sounds from the guitar, piano, handclaps and festive sleigh bells. 

It’s available on Amazon for $1.29.

Maddie & Tae, "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" 

Ethan Miller/Getty

Maddie & Tae are back with their rendition of the holiday classic, “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.” The duo added a new wave of melodies and harmonies to the Christmas hit. 

It’s available on Amazon for $1.29. 

Lukas Graham, "Here (for Christmas)"

Lester Cohen/WireImage

Lukas Graham has released a new Christmas original. “Here (for Christmas)” is an autobiographical track that discusses the difficult emotions of missing lost loved ones during the holidays. 

 

Alessia Cara, "Make it to Christmas" 

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Alessia Cara has dropped a new holiday track called “Make it to Christmas.” In the original song, she sings about hoping her relationship will make it to the holiday season. 

It’s available on Amazon for $1.29. 

Liam Payne, "All I Want (for Christmas)"    

James Veysey/REX/Shutterstock

Liam Payne has dropped his first-ever solo Christmas track, “All I Want (for Christmas).” The new song features his vocals paired with the piano and guitar. The lyrics discuss the rekindling of a relationship during the holidays. 

It’s available on Amazon for $1.29. 

