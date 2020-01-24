The Jonas Brothers Take Las Vegas! Band Announces Limited Residency at Park MGM — See the Dates

The Jonas Brothers Sara Jaye Weiss

The Jonas Brothers are hitting the Las Vegas strip!

Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas will be taking their act to Sin City for a limited, nine-date run this April. The band announced the news on Friday, sharing a video on Instagram that proclaimed they were doing the residency amid enjoying “the biggest pop comeback of the decade.”

“And now the party continues and is bigger than ever,” the voiceover said, while concert footage and the band’s comeback single “Sucker” played in the background.

The brothers will be performing at Park MGM’s Park Theater on April 1, 3, 4, 8, 10, 11, 15, 17 and 18. Tickets go on sale to the public on Jan. 31 at 10 a.m. PT, with a presale for Citi card members beginning on Monday at 10 a.m. PT.

Jonas Brothers fan club members will be able to buy tickets on Tuesday at 10 a.m. PT, and the final presale will take place on Wednesday at 10 a.m. PT., for M life Rewards loyalty members as well as Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers.

The Las Vegas shows will tie a bow around the brothers’ Happiness Begins Tour, which kicked off on Aug. 7 in Miami. Before heading to the Park MGM, Nick, 27, Joe, 30, and Kevin, 32, will take their final bow of the 80-plus-date global tour on Feb. 22, in Paris.

The band released “Sucker” and its music video, starring their wives, almost a year ago — and just last week, the Jonas Brothers unveiled the video for “What a Man Gotta Do,” again featuring Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas, where they recreated iconic scenes from Say Anything…, Risky Business and Grease.

Over the busy past year, the trio also released their Amazon documentary Chasing Happiness, performed at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards and will perform at the 2020 Grammy Awards on Sunday.

The Jonas Brothers

Aside from their BBMAs performance this past May (their first at an awards show in a decade), Las Vegas holds a special place in the brothers’ hearts.

Joe and Turner, 23, shocked fans when they got married in a surprise Sin City ceremony following the BBMAs. The event was officiated by an Elvis Presley impersonator (because what Vegas wedding isn’t complete without one?) at Chapel L’Amour inside A Little White Wedding Chapel. Joe’s brothers served as his groomsmen.

The couple then held a larger wedding in Sarrians, France that summer, after visiting what would become the last city on the Jonas Brothers’ Happiness Begins Tour: Paris.