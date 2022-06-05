Inside the Jonas Brothers' Epic Las Vegas Takeover, from a Surprise Lyric Change to Sweet Shoutouts

Nick, Kevin and Joe Jonas kicked off their Sin City residency on Friday night, delighting fans with throwback hits like "Year 3000" and "Much Better"

The Jonas Brothers are getting little rest in the city that never sleeps.

Earlier this week, Nick, Joe and Kevin landed in Las Vegas ahead of their highly anticipated string of residency shows at the Park MGM's Dolby Live theater, delighting die-hard fans at their memorabilia pawn shop.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Then on Friday, the trio reunited onstage for the first time in six months. As the crowd erupted in deafening screams, the brothers shared a brief group embrace before kicking off the concert with their hit song "Sucker."

Throughout the night, the musicians dug deep into their catalog and charmed the crowd with their early hits like "Lovebug," "Year 3000," "When You Look Me in the Eyes" and "Much Better," which fans have long speculated was inspired by Joe's split from Taylor Swift in 2008.

"This is night one of five ... we thought we should probably do some stuff this time around [that] we haven't played for years," said Joe, 32, who elicited cheers when he subtly changed a lyric in the breakup song from "Now I'm done with superstars" to "Now I'm cool with superstars." (Swift, Joe and his wife, actress Sophie Turner, have publicly supported each other for years.)

"As a spectator to those songs, that was freakin' amazing," said Kevin, 34, referencing the group's hiatus from 2011 to early 2019, during which his brothers pursued solo careers. The residency crowd threw their support behind Kevin Friday evening, breaking into chants of "Kevin, Kevin, Kevin" multiple times throughout the show.

Nick, 29, and Kevin also bantered onstage as they reflected on their teenage hits. "It just means you're getting old," Kevin told Nick, who quipped back, "Not quite. Not as old as you, Kevin."

During a quieter moment, Joe introduced the romantic ballad "Hesitate," which he told the crowd he wrote for his "beautiful wife," who's currently pregnant with their second child.

"She's not here tonight but her amazing parents are," said Joe, pointing to Turner's parents in the audience. (Priyanka Chopra Jonas — who welcomed daughter Malti with Nick in January — was also absent from the show but surprised her husband with a sweet note in his hotel room earlier in the day.)

In another touching moment, the brothers gave a shout-out to one of their oldest fans, who was unable to attend the show. "I saw a tweet the other day from Marissa. She said she couldn't come to the show because she had injured herself. So we FaceTimed her before the show and she said she wanted to hear 'Take a Breath,' so it all works out," said Nick.

The singers — whose younger brother Frankie was seen dancing and singing along to every song in the audience — closed the show with their 2021 single, "Leave Before You Love Me" (with Marshmello) and 2008's "Burnin' Up."

On Saturday, the brothers headed to their family's new restaurant Nellie's Southern Kitchen, named after their dad Kevin Sr.'s late grandmother, who loved cooking and hosting loved ones.

Dressed up for the opening with his wife Denise, Kevin Jonas, Sr. walked the carpet ahead of his four sons and even hopped onstage inside the party to sing.

"Even though we were poor growing up, this is the place we called home," Kevin Sr. previously said about his hometown of Belmont, North Carolina. "It had the best people in the world and the best food. Every day, my grandmother would come home with cotton in her hair ... and make the most amazing chicken and dumplings, biscuits and gravy. And this is our way of paying honor to her and all the good people of Belmont."