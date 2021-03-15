Nick Jonas Drops Deluxe Version of Spaceman Album — and It Features a Track with the Jonas Brothers!

JoBros stans, this one's for you!

On Sunday, Nick Jonas dropped the deluxe version of his recently released Spaceman album — and one of the new tracks features his brothers Joe and Kevin.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Told you @jonasbrothers weren't going anywhere 😎," the 28-year-old wrote on Instagram announcing the album's new iteration, including the Jonas Brothers' collaboration of "Selfish."

"🚀🚀🚀," the Jonas Brothers commented.

The deluxe Spaceman — and its new cover — features five new tracks, including three remixes to previously released songs. "2Drunk," Don't Give Up on Us," and "This Is Heaven," which all got a "chill" makeover."

Along with the JoBros track, Jonas released a song titled "Dangerous."

Image zoom Credit: Anthony Mandler

"I wanna be selfish, selfish / For you and not for me / I wanna be loveless, selfless / Want all of you for me," Joe and Nick sing in the chorus for "Selfish." "I wanna be the only thing you can't live without / Every day, every night, when you try to breathe."

Nick released Spaceman just on Friday, along with a music video for the track's title track featuring a scene with his wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

During a recent conversation with Apple Music's Zane Lowe, Jonas talked about his new album's concept.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

"I think the key for me was trying to find a way to give this idea a persona, give it a name. So 'Spaceman' came into my mind because I was thinking, 'What's the one thing that all of us have felt during this time?' It's just completely disconnected from the world," he said.

Jonas continued, "We've gotten so accustomed to looking at a screen instead of human interaction, and I think the thing that keeps us all encouraged and hopeful is just the idea of knowing that there will be a tomorrow when this isn't our reality, and I think the body of work as a whole tracks that."