The Jonas Brothers Gush Over Their Upcoming Album: 'To Say We're Excited Is an Understatement'

The Jonas Brothers are counting down the days until their new album drops!

Ahead of Happiness Begins‘ release on Friday, Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas appeared on Nova’s Smallzy’s Surgery podcast to chat about the new studio album — their first together in a decade — and it was hard for the brothers to hide their excitement.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

When asked how they were feeling about the new music, Nick, 26, admitted, “To say we’re excited is an understatement.”

“The response from the fans has been unbelievable,” he continued. “We just want them to hear the rest of this record. Between ‘Sucker’ and ‘Cool’, there’s a good idea of what the album has in store, but there’s a lot of depth in this album, and it’s my favorite body of work I’ve ever worked on.”

The Jonas Brothers Sara Jaye Weiss

RELATED: Why the Jonas Brothers Decided to Reunite: ‘There Is a Magic When We’re Together That We Missed’

Kevin, 31, and Joe, 29, echoed his praise for the new album, which comes six years after the band split in 2013, but it’s not just the brothers who seem to be looking forward to Happiness Begins.

Speaking about who heard their new music first, Joe revealed how their father, Kevin Jonas Sr., was the lucky listener, but also noted how he was equally as fired up about the album and has been their biggest fan through everything.

“Our dad is someone who we really, really love playing new music for, and his excitement gets us going,” Joe shared. “He’s our biggest fan but also the biggest supporter, and he knows more about what’s going on online, and he watches everything.”

Joe also added how their father “has a very important role” in their new documentary Chasing Happiness, which premieres June 4 on Amazon Prime Video.

The Jonas Brothers

RELATED: The Jonas Brothers Will Release Their Memoir — Titled Blood — in November

In April, the brothers announced to fans on social media that a new album called Happiness Begins was headed their way.

“Making sure we brought you love, joy, and happiness you bring to us every day so thank you. Can’t wait for you to hear it,” Nick said in a video shared on the band’s Instagram.

Kevin added, “After 7 years of not working together living life and finding ourselves in our own paths we came back to give you our journey in album form. I’m so excited for you to hear Happiness Begins out June 7th. I have to say out of all the albums we have done together I’m the most proud of this one. I wish I could hand it to you now but you will just have to wait a little bit longer.”

RELATED: Nick Jonas Was Afraid Siblings Would ‘Never Speak to Me Again’ After Jonas Brothers Split

Though they’re excited to be back officially, Nick recently revealed to PAPER magazine that calling it quits was the best thing the Jonas Brothers could have done for their careers, as it allowed them to take a much-needed breather.

“We lost touch with what we wanted to say, because we were trying so hard to say something different from what we said in the past, musically and creatively,” he said. “We understood that our level of success and fame had reached a point, where our musicianship and writing and performing abilities needed time to grow and catch up to it.”

He added, “It really took the last six, seven years to figure out who we were as people and what kind of music we wanted to make.”

Their decision to reunite as the Jonas Brothers once more came only after an “intervention” in Australia, which allowed them to dive into deep-seated issues that stemmed from — and caused — their breakup.

Those formative conversations between the brothers will be seen in their upcoming documentary.

The Jonas Brothers Christopher Polk/Rex/Shutterstock

RELATED: The Jonas Brothers ‘Lost Touch’ with What They Wanted Their Music to Say Before Breakup

With the band back together, the brothers agreed that this time around, they’d keep it light.

“The choice to do this wasn’t out of need, it was more, ‘This is something we really want to do together,’” Kevin told the outlet, with Nick adding that the revamped JoBros are “all about having fun.”

Nick also promised that Happiness Begins’ sound will “stay authentic” to who the Jonas Brothers are, while still incorporating trends like trap beats and “one yeehaw moment.”

The album’s lead single, “Sucker,” topped the Billboard Hot 100 charts upon its release in March, marking the band’s first No. 1 hit.

In addition to releasing Happiness Begins and Chasing Happiness, the boys will also be heading on a North American tour the following month and have plans to release a memoir in November.