The Jonas Brothers Explain Their Viral Kardashians TikTok — and Argue Over Why Joe Got to Be Kim!

No one does TikTok better than the Jonas Brothers — and now the musicians are explaining the story behind their viral Keeping Up with the Kardashians clip last week.

During an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday, Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas spoke about their new TikTok success, and revealed that Joe, 30, was the one who had the idea to recreate the iconic “Don’t be f—ing rude!” Kardashians fight scene.

“He went on a deep dive on TikTok and he was like, ‘Guys I’ve got it,’ ” Kevin, 32, revealed. “He walked in the room and that’s what he wanted to do.”

“It worked itself out,” Joe agreed, adding, “Naturally, I was supposed to be Kim [Kardashian West].”

“I don’t know why you got to be Kim,” Nick — who played Khloé Kardashian in the video — replied jokingly.

“It makes sense!” Joe responded, laughing.

Image zoom The Jonas Brothers (inset: Kim Kardashian West) Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock; Inset: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

The Kardashian sisters appeared to be big fans of the recreation. “OMGGGGGGGG” Kim, 39, commented on the video, which was shared on Joe’s Instagram, while Khloé, 35, wrote, “Hahaha nailed it!!!!!!! 🙏🏽🤣.”

“They all reposted it, so they’re fans,” Joe said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “I think Kris [Jenner] reposted it on Instagram, so I’m pretty sure they’re into it.”

The musician added jokingly: “We’re just waiting for them to recreate our fight now. The band breaking up.”

RELATED: Kings of TikTok? The Jonas Brothers Recreate Camp Rock Scene Complete with Throwback Hairstyles

During the interview, the brothers also teased their upcoming Grammy Awards performance on Sunday, with Nick, 27, hinting that fans were in for a “very special” surprise during the performance.

“With the Kardashians,” Joe joked. “They haven’t called us back, but we’re hoping it works out!”

Image zoom Khloé and Kim Kardashian YouTube

On Tuesday, the brothers shared yet another iconic recreation on the social media platform, this time from their 2008 Disney movie Camp Rock. In the TikTok video, all three even wore their throwback hairdos.

The clip is dubbed with lines from the movie, in which the three brothers star as members of the band Connect 3. Joe plays Shane Gray, who is less than thrilled about his obligation to be a celebrity instructor at Camp Rock.

“I don’t want to waste my summer at some camp,” Joe says in the TikTok clip, lip-syncing to his own voice from the movie. “I’m Shane Gray for crying out loud.”

“Hey man, we used to love this place,” Nick says, also lip-syncing to his voice from the movie, in which he played Nate Gray. “Three years ago, we were campers.”

RELATED: Jonas Brothers Recreate Iconic Kim and Khloé Fight Scene from Keeping Up with the Kardashians

TikTok isn’t the only place the Jonas Brothers have been dropping new videos — the band recently released a new music video along with their latest single, “What a Man Gotta Do.”

The new song’s visual accompaniment sees the three siblings — and their wives! — recreate scenes from iconic films Say Anything…, Risky Business and Grease.