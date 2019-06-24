Every Time the Jonas Brothers Double-Dated with Their Wives and Girlfriends

As Nick has said, "family is our favorite 'f-word"
By Kate Hogan and Carmen DiPippo
June 24, 2019 04:24 PM

1 of 17

First #FamJam? 

Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Before the Jonas Brothers announced their big reunion, the guys started stepping out on double dates with their significant others. The first big public outing was in September 2018 at the US Open; Nick’s then-girlfriend Priyanka Chopra posted this pic, calling it a “#famjam.”

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 17

Back at the Open

Jean Catuffe/GC Images

The next night, Joe Jonas and fiancée Sophie Turner were back at the Open, this time with Kevin Jonas and his wife, Danielle. 

3 of 17

Mumbai Madness

Prodip Guha/Hindustan Times via Getty

Sopie and Joe spent several nights hanging out with Nick and Priyanka ahead of the couple’s lavish Dec. 1, 2018 wedding; here, they grab dinner in Mumbai.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 17

London's Calling

PalaceLee/WeirPhotos/ SplashNews.com

In Europe in late 2018, brothers Joe and Nick grabbed dinner at The Delaunay restaurant in London, with both of their partners in attendance. 

Advertisement

5 of 17

Arriving in Style

Splash News Online

Soon-to-be sister-in-laws Priyanka and Sophie arrived together for dinner in West Hollywood in January 2019, sporting two very different looks. 

6 of 17

In the Christmas Spirit

Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Joe and Sophie, as well as Nick and Priyanka, posed with younger brother Frankie on Christmas Eve, alongside the guys’ parents and Priyanka’s mother, Madhu Chopra. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 17

A Family Affair

Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

The brothers all gathered together with their partners and other family members to celebrate Christmas in England. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 17

Video Stars

Jonas Brothers/YouTube

In February 2019, the Jonas Brothers dropped their first new video, for their single “Sucker” — and the stars were their significant others!  

Advertisement

9 of 17

Day Off in Miami

Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka referred to herself and Sophie as #jsisters while spending a day off together in Miami in March, alongside Joe and Nick. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 17

Famous Fam

Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

“It’s #thejonai comin atchya!” Priyanka captioned an April 2019 pic of the sixsome near Penn State University.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 17

Taking Flight

Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

“The #Jsisters are finally together!!” Priyanka wrote of the ladies’ April 2019 private plane moment.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 17

#jsisters in Vegas

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Danielle, Priyanka and Sophie posed with Kelly Clarkson at the Billboard Music Awards in May 2019 — and later hung out at Sophie and Joe’s surprise Las Vegas wedding that night.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 17

Broadway Babes

Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

In May 2019, Nick, Priyanka, Sophie and Joe took in a performance of Beetlejuice on Broadway.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 17

Celebrating Moms

Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

The JoBros and #jwives came together again in May 2019 to celebrate Mother’s Day, in a photo captioned by Priyanka, “#Family first.”

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 17

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic; Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic (2)

Though they didn’t take a pic together, all three brothers and their wives stepped out in June 2019 for the premiere of the guys’ documentary, Chasing Happiness.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 17

The Wedding Countdown Begins

AbacaPress/SplashNews.com

Just days before Sophie and Joe’s second wedding, the couple was seen walking the streets of Paris with brother Nick and their friend Wilmer Valderrama. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Popular in Music

All Topics in Music

Advertisement
EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.