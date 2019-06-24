Every Time the Jonas Brothers Double-Dated with Their Wives and Girlfriends

First #FamJam?
Before the Jonas Brothers announced their big reunion, the guys started stepping out on double dates with their significant others. The first big public outing was in September 2018 at the US Open; Nick’s then-girlfriend Priyanka Chopra posted this pic, calling it a “#famjam.”
Back at the Open
The next night, Joe Jonas and fiancée Sophie Turner were back at the Open, this time with Kevin Jonas and his wife, Danielle.
Mumbai Madness
Sopie and Joe spent several nights hanging out with Nick and Priyanka ahead of the couple’s lavish Dec. 1, 2018 wedding; here, they grab dinner in Mumbai.
London's Calling
In Europe in late 2018, brothers Joe and Nick grabbed dinner at The Delaunay restaurant in London, with both of their partners in attendance.
Arriving in Style
Soon-to-be sister-in-laws Priyanka and Sophie arrived together for dinner in West Hollywood in January 2019, sporting two very different looks.
In the Christmas Spirit
Joe and Sophie, as well as Nick and Priyanka, posed with younger brother Frankie on Christmas Eve, alongside the guys’ parents and Priyanka’s mother, Madhu Chopra.
A Family Affair
The brothers all gathered together with their partners and other family members to celebrate Christmas in England.
Video Stars
In February 2019, the Jonas Brothers dropped their first new video, for their single “Sucker” — and the stars were their significant others!
Day Off in Miami
Priyanka referred to herself and Sophie as #jsisters while spending a day off together in Miami in March, alongside Joe and Nick.
Famous Fam
“It’s #thejonai comin atchya!” Priyanka captioned an April 2019 pic of the sixsome near Penn State University.
Taking Flight
“The #Jsisters are finally together!!” Priyanka wrote of the ladies’ April 2019 private plane moment.
#jsisters in Vegas
Danielle, Priyanka and Sophie posed with Kelly Clarkson at the Billboard Music Awards in May 2019 — and later hung out at Sophie and Joe’s surprise Las Vegas wedding that night.
Broadway Babes
In May 2019, Nick, Priyanka, Sophie and Joe took in a performance of Beetlejuice on Broadway.
Celebrating Moms
The JoBros and #jwives came together again in May 2019 to celebrate Mother’s Day, in a photo captioned by Priyanka, “#Family first.”
Though they didn’t take a pic together, all three brothers and their wives stepped out in June 2019 for the premiere of the guys’ documentary, Chasing Happiness.
The Wedding Countdown Begins
Just days before Sophie and Joe’s second wedding, the couple was seen walking the streets of Paris with brother Nick and their friend Wilmer Valderrama.