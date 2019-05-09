The Jonas Brothers Documentary, Chasing Happiness, Just Got a Release Date (and It's Soon!)

Mark your calendars, Jonas Brothers fans: On June 4, you already have plans.

Just three days before their long-awaited reunion album Happiness Begins is due to drop, Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas will appear in Chasing Happiness, a documentary about the group on Amazon Prime.

The brothers star in a hilarious video promoting the film, where they ask Alexa a series of questions (including the release date of Chasing Happiness) and request that she put it on their calendars.

“Alexa, you look really, really beautiful today,” Nick, 26, tells the device.

“Thanks, you too,” Alexa replies, before launching into lyrics from James Blunt‘s ballad "You're Beautiful" seamlessly: “You’re beautiful, you’re beautiful, it’s true.”

Amazon Studios teamed up with Philymack and Federal Films (a division of the new home of the JoBros, Republic Records) to bring what is sure to be an intimate look at the group amidst their much-celebrated comeback.

“Amazon Prime Video is proud to be the exclusive home for a very personal, behind the scenes look at the Jonas Brothers as they reunite for this exciting tour,” Jennifer Salke, the head of Amazon Studios, previously said in a statement.

She added, “Experiencing the brothers back together again is the news that everyone hoped for and we can’t wait to share this intimate and compelling documentary special with all of our customers.”

“Our fans are the best in the world and have shared in our journey as the Jonas Brothers and us as individuals,” said the Jonas Brothers. “In releasing this documentary we wanted to make sure we partnered with an innovative platform, like Amazon, that could reach our fans around the world.”

The documentary release date news comes a week after the Grammy-nominated trio took the stage to perform at the Billboard Music Awards and announced their first tour in nearly a decade.

On May 1, the brothers — whose new song “Sucker” topped the Billboard Hot 100 — unveiled plans for the 40-date Happiness Begins tour, due to kick off on Aug. 7 in Miami.

The trek will include special guests Bebe Rexha and Jordan McGraw, and will also make stops in Atlanta, Boston, New York, Chicago, Dallas and more before wrapping at the legendary Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on Oct. 20.

Jonas Brothers fans can listen to Music from Chasing Happiness on amazon.com now.