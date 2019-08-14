Nick and Joe Jonas Are the World's Best Uncles — and We've Got Photos to Prove It

Alena and Valentina are truly the luckiest girls in the world!
By Andrea Wurzburger
August 14, 2019 05:17 PM

1 of 30

Joe Jonas

From the minute Kevin and Danielle Jonas’ daughter Alena was born in February 2014, her uncles have been obsessed with her. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 30

Nick Jonas/ Instagram

He caught that love bug again! Look at the way Nick  Jonas looked at his “beautiful niece Alena Rose!” 

3 of 30

Joe Jonas/ Instagram

Here’s Alena learning all about Uncle Joe’s facial hair. 

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 30

Joe Jonas/ Instagram

And checking his heart

Advertisement

5 of 30

Joe Jonas/ Instagram

Joe wasted no time when it came to teaching Alena a few tricks. Here she is, fetching him a beer

6 of 30

Joe Jonas/ Instagram

Playing with Play-Doh has never looked more adorable! 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 30

Joe Jonas/ Instagram

Perfecting their selfie game! 

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 30

Joe Jonas/ Instagram

In November 2016, Nick and Joe became uncles again, this time to baby Valentina.

Advertisement

9 of 30

Nick Jonas/ Instagram

It was love at first sight for Nick when Valentina joined the Jonas fam.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 30

Joe Jonas/ Instagram

The uncles both got quality Valentina time when they spent Christmas with their family in 2016. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 30

Nick Jonas/ Instagram

Uncle Nick is so sweet with his youngest niece.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 30

Joe Jonas/ Instagram

Joe captioned this photo, “My little niece Valentina. dead. 😍” 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 30

Joe Jonas/Instagram

Why walk when your Uncle Joe can carry you?!

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 30

Nick Jonas/ Instagram

There’s nothing Uncle Nick won’t do to make his niece Valentina laugh. That includes putting pinwheels in his hair! 

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 30

Joe Jonas/Instagram

The girls got to spend some time at the piano with Uncle Joe! 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 30

Nick Jonas/ Instagram

Uncle Nick’s turn! 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 30

Joe Jonas/Instagram

Looks like Joe Jonas dressed up as the Best Uncle Ever for Halloween in 2017.

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 30

Nick Jonas/ Instagram

Nick Jonas called Valentina, “My everything. ❤️”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 30

Nick Jonas/ Instagram

Nick is the King of Sweet Instagram Captions. In this photo, he said of Alena, “You light up my world every single day.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 30

Nick Jonas/ Instagram

Kevin Jonas told James Corden that Valentina is “very connected to Nick.” 

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 30

Nick Jonas/Instagram

Nick is obviously is going for the spot of “favorite uncle.” 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 30

Joe Jonas/ Instagram

Joe called himself, the “🍀 luckiest uncle 🍀” and we’ve got to agree! 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 30

Joe Jonas/ Instagram

“LIVE FROM NEW YORK ITS UNCLE TIME!!” Joe wrote as he showed lucky Alena the set of Saturday Night Live

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 30

Nick Jonas/ Instagram

Nothing’s sweeter than time with Uncle Nick … and cotton candy! 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 30

Priyanka Chopra/ Instagram

And now the girls have some pretty awesome aunties! 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 30

Priyanka Chopra/ Instagram

It took Valentina a little while to warm up to Nick’s wife, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, but now the two are adorable together. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 30

Sophie Turner/ Instagram

Is there anything cuter then this photo of Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas snuggled up with Valentina? 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

28 of 30

Sophie Turner/ Instagram

Maybe this photo of Alena showing Aunt Sophie some love! 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

29 of 30

Priyanka Chopra/ Instagram

The group is one big happy family! 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Advertisement
EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.