Nick and Joe Jonas Are the World's Best Uncles — and We've Got Photos to Prove It

From the minute Kevin and Danielle Jonas’ daughter Alena was born in February 2014, her uncles have been obsessed with her.
He caught that love bug again! Look at the way Nick Jonas looked at his “beautiful niece Alena Rose!”
Here’s Alena learning all about Uncle Joe’s facial hair.
And checking his heart!
Joe wasted no time when it came to teaching Alena a few tricks. Here she is, fetching him a beer.
Playing with Play-Doh has never looked more adorable!
Perfecting their selfie game!
In November 2016, Nick and Joe became uncles again, this time to baby Valentina.
It was love at first sight for Nick when Valentina joined the Jonas fam.
The uncles both got quality Valentina time when they spent Christmas with their family in 2016.
Uncle Nick is so sweet with his youngest niece.
Joe captioned this photo, “My little niece Valentina. dead. 😍”
Why walk when your Uncle Joe can carry you?!
There’s nothing Uncle Nick won’t do to make his niece Valentina laugh. That includes putting pinwheels in his hair!
The girls got to spend some time at the piano with Uncle Joe!
Uncle Nick’s turn!
Looks like Joe Jonas dressed up as the Best Uncle Ever for Halloween in 2017.
Nick Jonas called Valentina, “My everything. ❤️”
Nick is the King of Sweet Instagram Captions. In this photo, he said of Alena, “You light up my world every single day.”
Kevin Jonas told James Corden that Valentina is “very connected to Nick.”
Nick is obviously is going for the spot of “favorite uncle.”
Joe called himself, the “🍀 luckiest uncle 🍀” and we’ve got to agree!
“LIVE FROM NEW YORK ITS UNCLE TIME!!” Joe wrote as he showed lucky Alena the set of Saturday Night Live.
Nothing’s sweeter than time with Uncle Nick … and cotton candy!
And now the girls have some pretty awesome aunties!
It took Valentina a little while to warm up to Nick’s wife, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, but now the two are adorable together.
Is there anything cuter then this photo of Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas snuggled up with Valentina?
Maybe this photo of Alena showing Aunt Sophie some love!
The group is one big happy family!