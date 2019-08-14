Nick and Joe Jonas Are the World's Best Uncles — and We've Got Photos to Prove It Alena and Valentina are truly the luckiest girls in the world! By Andrea Wurzburger ellipsis More Previous Applications View All Start Slideshow Next Image zoom Joe Jonas From the minute Kevin and Danielle Jonas’ daughter Alena was born in February 2014, her uncles have been obsessed with her. Advertisement Advertisement Image zoom Nick Jonas/ Instagram He caught that love bug again! Look at the way Nick Jonas looked at his “beautiful niece Alena Rose!” Image zoom Joe Jonas/ Instagram Here’s Alena learning all about Uncle Joe’s facial hair. Advertisement Advertisement Image zoom Joe Jonas/ Instagram And checking his heart! Advertisement Image zoom Joe Jonas/ Instagram Joe wasted no time when it came to teaching Alena a few tricks. Here she is, fetching him a beer. Image zoom Joe Jonas/ Instagram Playing with Play-Doh has never looked more adorable! Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Image zoom Joe Jonas/ Instagram Perfecting their selfie game! Advertisement Advertisement Image zoom Joe Jonas/ Instagram In November 2016, Nick and Joe became uncles again, this time to baby Valentina. Advertisement Image zoom Nick Jonas/ Instagram It was love at first sight for Nick when Valentina joined the Jonas fam. Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Image zoom Joe Jonas/ Instagram The uncles both got quality Valentina time when they spent Christmas with their family in 2016. Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Image zoom Nick Jonas/ Instagram Uncle Nick is so sweet with his youngest niece. Advertisement Advertisement Image zoom Joe Jonas/ Instagram Joe captioned this photo, “My little niece Valentina. dead. 😍” Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Image zoom Joe Jonas/Instagram Why walk when your Uncle Joe can carry you?! Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Image zoom Nick Jonas/ Instagram There’s nothing Uncle Nick won’t do to make his niece Valentina laugh. That includes putting pinwheels in his hair! Advertisement Advertisement Image zoom Joe Jonas/Instagram The girls got to spend some time at the piano with Uncle Joe! Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Image zoom Nick Jonas/ Instagram Uncle Nick’s turn! Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Image zoom Joe Jonas/Instagram Looks like Joe Jonas dressed up as the Best Uncle Ever for Halloween in 2017. Advertisement Advertisement Image zoom Nick Jonas/ Instagram Nick Jonas called Valentina, “My everything. ❤️” Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Image zoom Nick Jonas/ Instagram Nick is the King of Sweet Instagram Captions. In this photo, he said of Alena, “You light up my world every single day.” Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Image zoom Nick Jonas/ Instagram Kevin Jonas told James Corden that Valentina is “very connected to Nick.” Advertisement Advertisement Image zoom Nick Jonas/Instagram Nick is obviously is going for the spot of “favorite uncle.” Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Image zoom Joe Jonas/ Instagram Joe called himself, the “🍀 luckiest uncle 🍀” and we’ve got to agree! Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Image zoom Joe Jonas/ Instagram “LIVE FROM NEW YORK ITS UNCLE TIME!!” Joe wrote as he showed lucky Alena the set of Saturday Night Live. Advertisement Advertisement Image zoom Nick Jonas/ Instagram Nothing’s sweeter than time with Uncle Nick … and cotton candy! Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Image zoom Priyanka Chopra/ Instagram And now the girls have some pretty awesome aunties! Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Image zoom Priyanka Chopra/ Instagram It took Valentina a little while to warm up to Nick’s wife, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, but now the two are adorable together. Advertisement Advertisement Image zoom Sophie Turner/ Instagram Is there anything cuter then this photo of Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas snuggled up with Valentina? Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Image zoom Sophie Turner/ Instagram Maybe this photo of Alena showing Aunt Sophie some love! Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Image zoom Priyanka Chopra/ Instagram The group is one big happy family! Advertisement Advertisement Replay gallery Share the Gallery Up Next Cancel Share the Gallery Advertisement Everything in this Slideshow Advertisement EDIT POST

