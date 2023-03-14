The Jonas Brothers' whirlwind path to stardom begin when the gifted siblings were only kids: Kevin was 17, Joe was 15 and Nick was 12 when they began work on their first studio album. Since then, the musical family members have pursued success on screens, stages and world tours, earning their fame both together and apart.

From their Disney days to their newsy split and eventual reconciliation 10 years later, the trio has endured and enjoyed a rollercoaster of a career. Take a look back at their eventful, emotional and ongoing journey that's proven their resilience as a band and strength as brothers.

Kevin, Nick and Joe Jonas in 2006. Scott Gries/Getty

2005: Jonas Brothers sign with Columbia Records

The Jonas Brothers' song "Please Be Mine" caught the attention of Columbia Records, and they began production on their first record. As they worked on their studio album, the guys started touring with various artists and bands, opening for the likes of the Backstreet Boys, Jesse McCartney, Kelly Clarkson and The Cheetah Girls, among other music staples of the aughts.

Jonas Brothers, It's About Time. Columbia Records

August 2006: Jonas Brothers release their debut album, It's About Time

The lead single off It's About Time, "Mandy," was featured on an episode of Nickelodeon's Zoey 101, and their song "Time for Me to Fly" appeared on the soundtrack for the 2006 film Aquamarine.

To promote their first album, the Jonas Brothers embarked on the 28-date American Club Tour.

February 2007: Jonas Brothers sign with Hollywood Records

Columbia Records dropped Kevin, Joe and Nick after It's About Time failed to meet their expectations, but they were soon picked up by Disney's Hollywood Records and success soon followed. The boys recorded "Kids of the Future" (sampling Kim Wilde's "Kids in America") for the Meet the Robinsons soundtracks, and they put their own spins on classic Disney songs for two Disneymania cover albums.

Jonas Brothers at the 2007 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Greg Allen/REX/Shutterstock

August 2007: Jonas Brothers release their self-titled sophomore album

Jonas Brothers debuted at No. 5 on the US Billboard 200 chart. Their song, "Year 3000," which they originally recorded for It's About Time with Columbia Records, was repurposed as the album's lead single. The second and third songs, "Hold On" and "S.O.S.," got music video treatments, and their fourth single, "When You Look Me in the Eyes," inspired the title of their tour.

In the months that followed the album's release, the Jonas Brothers rocked a number of high-profile stages. To wrap up 2007, they performed at the American Music Awards in November, at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and during December's Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve broadcast.

The trio also made their TV debut on Disney Channel's Hannah Montana, portraying themselves in an episode titled "Me and Mr. Jonas and Mr. Jonas and Mr. Jonas".

January 2008: When You Look Me in the Eyes Tour

While on the When You Look Me in the Eyes tour, which lasted for 39 dates, the Jonas Brothers filmed a documentary miniseries for Disney Channel entitled Jonas Brothers: Living the Dream.

The band took their album on tour just a few months later in the summer. The Burning Up Tour featured guests like Demi Lovato, Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus and Avril Lavigne.

Jonas Brothers and Demi Lovato in Camp Rock.

June 2008: Jonas Brothers make their movie debut in Camp Rock

In the Disney Channel Original Movie, the Jonas Brothers played a jaded band that ends up at the same musical summer camp as Demi Lovato's character, Mitchie. Joe starred as Shane Gray, the lead singer of the fictional group Connect 3, while Nick and Kevin played his bandmates Nate and Jason.

Camp Rock holds the record for third-most viewed Disney Channel TV film premiere, behind High School Musical 2 and Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie, which stole second place from Camp Rock in 2009.

July 2008: Jonas Brothers are featured on the cover of Rolling Stone

With their cover story, the Jonas Brothers became the youngest people to feature on the front of the magazine's US edition.

August 2008: Jonas Brothers release their album A Little Bit Longer

The group's third studio album was named after a song written by Nick about his Type 1 Diabetes diagnosis at age 14.

Jonas Brothers at the 51st Grammys with their mom, Denise Jonas. Dan MacMedan/WireImage

December 2008: Jonas Brothers are nominated for a Grammy

The Jonas Brothers lost out to Adele, who took home the award for best new artist that year.

February 2009: Jonas Brothers perform on Saturday Night Live

The trio performed their song "Video Girl" during the sketch comedy series, but they didn't return to the NBC stage for an entire decade.

Ahead of their comeback appearance 10 years later, the band posted a throwback clip of a young Hailey Bieber (then Baldwin) introducing them during their first appearance on Saturday Night Live. In the video, the model is accompanied by her sister and uncle, Alec Baldwin, who was hosting the episode.

"This feels like the perfect #FlashbackFriday video," the Jonas Brothers tweeted a month prior to their May 2019 performance. "#VideoGirl on @nbcsnl in 2009! PS – thanks for the intro @haileybieber."

Taylor Swift in Jonas Brothers - The 3D Concert Experience. Disney/Kobal/Shutterstock

February 2009: Jonas Brothers: The 3D Concert Experience premieres

The movie, which showed in theaters, featured video recordings from their Burning Up tour and behind-the-scenes footage from their time on the road. Guest performances by Demi Lovato and Taylor Swift were also featured in the concert film.

May 2009: Jonas premieres on Disney Channel

The TV series Jonas saw the brothers playing fictional versions of themselves, though their characters shared the surname "Lucas." The inspiration for their on-screen band's name, JONAS, was said to be inspired by their characters' home address on Jonas Street.

Disney Channel produced two seasons of the show, renaming it Jonas L.A. for its second installment, which followed the main cast on summer vacation in Los Angeles, away from home in New Jersey.

The show also featured the boys' younger brother, Frankie Jonas, who played their little sibling on screen.

June 2009: Jonas Brothers release their album Lines, Vines and Trying Times

Lines, Vines and Trying Times debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart; its release was preceded by their very first world tour, starting in May 2009.

August 2009: Jonas Brothers host the Teen Choice Awards

In addition to hosting, the Jonas Brothers performed their songs "Much Better" and "World War III" from their album Lines, Vines and Trying Times. The boys also won five of the eight Teen Choice Awards for which they were nominated in both music and acting categories.

Their little brother Frankie, the "Bonus Jonas," took home the award for breakout TV comedy star thanks to his appearances in the brothers' Disney series.

October 2009: Nick launches Nick Jonas & the Administration

Fans worried when Nick announced his "side project," but the band was quick to reassure everyone that Nick Jonas & the Administration wasn't a diverging road for the youngest brother. PEOPLE reported that the group wrote a letter to fans before performing in Venezuela while on their world tour.

"We plan to make music together for as long as we can," the letter read. "We've said from the beginning of our career as the Jonas Brothers that anything we do outside of the group is a side project because you can't break up brothers."

Nick continued: "My brothers are my biggest supporters, and were on the phone with me everyday while I was in the studio asking how it was going, and telling me they couldn't wait to hear the record."

To conclude their note, the trio waxed poetic about their solid bond. "A three-chord strand is not easily broken, and one thing's for sure… this three chord strand is stronger now than it's ever been," the Jonas Brothers wrote to their supporters. "You are truly the best fans in the world, and we love you with all our hearts."

December 2009: Kevin marries Danielle Deleasa

In 2007, the eldest Jonas brother met then-hairstylist Danielle Deleasa while the two were in The Bahamas on vacation with their respective families. After dating for two years, Kevin popped the question. The two married in Long Island, New York, with an elaborate wedding inside a castle.

September 2010: Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam premieres on Disney Channel

The Disney Channel Original Movie's sequel saw the Jonas Brothers and Demi Lovato back in their same roles as campers attending the summer music program.

September 2011: Nick Jonas & the Administration goes on tour

After Nick Jonas & the Administration released their first album, Who I Am, in February 2010, Nick's "side project" flourished into a tour, marking the first time the musician hit the road without his older brothers.

The milestone moment initiated a period of hiatus for the Jonas Brothers, during which the three bandmates focused on their solo careers. The break also saw the group split from Hollywood Records in 2012.

October 2011: Joe releases his solo album, Fastlife

During the Jonas Brothers' time apart, Joe debuted as a singular artist with his first and only solo album. In producing Fastlife, the second-oldest Jonas sibling collaborated with fellow artists like Chris Brown and Lil Wayne.

Kevin and Danielle Jonas in 2012. Larry Busacca/E/NBCU Photo Bank

August 2012: Kevin and Danielle star on Married to Jonas

The couple's reality show followed their day-to-day lives at home in New Jersey. Married to Jonas ran for two seasons on E! until it wrapped in May 2013.

October 2012: Jonas Brothers reunite for another world tour

The boys brought the band back together after two years spent on their own projects. They embarked on the global tour intending to promote their next album, which was meant to release in 2013.

April 2013: Jonas Brothers release "Pom Poms"

After finishing their world tour in March, the Jonas Brothers officially released the lead single off their next record, titled V. The song "Pom Poms" was brought to life with a music video aired on E!

They followed up the upbeat tune with V's second single, "First Time," which came out in June 2013.

June 2013: Jonas Brothers begin another tour

The Jonas Brothers' ninth tour was intended to run from June to December. However, at the beginning of October, the band canceled their remaining dates due to a "deep rift within the band," as a spokesperson for the group told PEOPLE at the time.

Another source elaborated on the stars' creative differencing and told PEOPLE that they were "not getting along at all."

The insider continued: "They are each looking into solo projects. Nick and the Administration are working on another album. They are moving forward away from the Jonas Brothers. I think this is the beginning of the end."

October 2013: Jonas Brothers confirm their split

Not long after things started to appear rocky, the boys themselves validated suspicions about their drifting apart. PEOPLE reported all three members were officially calling it quits.

Kevin called it "over for now," and Joe claimed the decision was "unanimous." Nick, on the other hand, shared some insight into his reasoning behind the split.

"I was feeling kind of trapped," he said. "I needed to share my heart with my brothers."

Nick reflected on the split again in 2019 during an interview with Z100. "When it ended it was not good," the youngest Jonas Brother said. "It was a couple years of rebuilding our family, and in our mind it seemed impossible for us to do this ever again."

The band stayed split for five years, with each member's career taking its own individual shape outside of the music they'd made since their teenage years.

Danielle and Kevin with Alena and Valentina. Kevin Jonas Instagram

2013-2018: Kevin steps outside the music industry and grows his family

Kevin followed a couple of entrepreneurial pursuits after the brothers parted, dipping his toes into worlds beyond music and performing. He co-created a company called The Blu Market, which provided social media influencers with strategic support. Kevin invested in the tech world as well, helping to create the restaurant-finding app Yood! and becoming a partner of social media app We Heart It.

The oldest Jo Bro didn't completely stray from entertainment, though. In 2014, Kevin made a cameo on The Real Housewives of New Jersey working as Kathy Wakile's home contractor. He also competed on season 7 of Celebrity Apprentice, albeit briefly, since he was kicked off after the second episode.

Despite the heartbreaking disconnect between Kevin and his brothers, the oldest of the three produced his greatest work during their time apart. He and his wife Danielle welcomed their two daughters, Alena Rose and Valentina Angelina, in February 2014 and October 2016, respectively.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

2013-2018: Joe forms DNCE and gets engaged

In the absence of his family band, Joe formed a new group called DNCE. The funk-pop ensemble released their hit single "Cake by the Ocean" in September 2015 and their debut EP, Swaay, was released in October 2015. The following autumn, DNCE released a self-titled album, and they followed with another EP, People to People, in June 2018.

Joe took his musical talents to television as well, becoming a judge on season 7 of the Australian version of The Voice in 2018.

The singer began his own love story on Instagram, with a direct message sent to Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner. PEOPLE confirmed that their flirtation leveled up to a full-fledged romance in December 2016, and they were engaged in October of the following year.

Fast forward to May 2019, when the two tied the knot. They eloped in Las Vegas, and then celebrated again with a second ceremony in France a few months later, in July. Joe become a dad in 2020, when he and his wife welcomed their daughter Willa. Two years later, he become a double girl-dad with the 2022 arrival of his second little girl.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra. Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

2013-2018: Nick pursues acting and his solo music career and gets married

After breaking free from the constraints of his brotherly band, the youngest of the trio spent time on big and small screens as an actor. He made cameos on Hawaii Five-O, starred in all three seasons of the drama series Kingdom and held a recurring role on season 1 of Ryan Murphy's Scream Queens. Nick also featured alongside James Franco in the 2016 film Goat, and the singer voiced Lou in the 2019 animated film UglyDolls.

Nick's solo career blossomed in the years following the Jonas Brothers' split. He released a self-titled album in 2014 that boasted several chart-topping hits like "Chains," "Jealous" and "Levels." His third album, Last Year Was Complicated, came out in 2016, and Nick had a prolific 2017 with major song releases. His song "Home" from the Ferdinand soundtrack was even nominated for a Golden Globe award.

While Nick spent most of the Jonas Brothers' split working by himself, he did pair up with one special collaborator: his wife, Priyanka Chopra. The two lit a flame in 2016 with friendly texts and debuted as a duo at the 2017 Met Gala. By the summer of 2018, they were engaged, and they were married in two extravagant ceremonies, each celebrating their Hindu and Christian backgrounds and traditions.

In January 2022, the couple welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie, via surrogate.

James Corden, Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas. Terence Patrick/CBS

February 2019: Jonas Brothers announce their comeback

The Jonas Brothers melted their icy five-year pause with a major comeback. PEOPLE confirmed the rumors of their reunion in February 2019, when a source shared that the boys were spotted planning their official announcement over breakfast.

Questions about the group's return started to pop up a full year before anything was confirmed, when the band's official Instagram account was reactivated. But it was all just buzz until the famed trio spilled all on James Corden's Late Late Show in the winter of 2019.

The Jonas Brothers’ “Sucker”. Courtesy Universal Music Group

March 2019: Jonas Brothers release "Sucker"

"Sucker" was the first single released by the grown-up iteration of the Jonas Brothers. The hit track debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. It even came along with a fun, elaborate music video featuring the brothers' significant others, the "J Sisters," as they were dubbed.

They followed the pop hit with "Cool," another instant favorite released the next month.

June 2019: Jonas Brothers release their comeback album, Happiness Begins

As if their reunion itself wasn't enough of a gift to fans, the Jonas Brothers released an album and a documentary detailing their history as brothers and bandmates. According to Kevin, making the Amazon Prime Video film, Chasing Happiness, was part of their healing process.

"[It] was great because we had to have real conversations and not hold back," Kevin said, comparing the production to therapy. "So for us, it worked out in a good way."

The long-awaited album, Happiness Begins, came out just three days after the film, debuting at No. 1. That same summer, in August 2019, the Jonas Brothers took their record on tour.

Jonas Brothers performing at the 62nd Grammys. Kevin Winter/Getty

January 2020: Jonas Brothers perform at the Grammys

"Sucker" earned a song of the year nomination at the 2020 Grammy Awards, and the Jonas Brothers debuted their new single "What a Man Gotta Do" at the ceremony.

August 2021: The Remember This Tour

Over a year into the COVID-19 pandemic, the Jonas Brothers returned to stages around the United States on their Remember This tour. They even produced a docuseries called Moments Between the Moments to give fans an intimate, behind-the-scenes look at their lives as they performed around the country.

Jonas Brothers Family Roast. Netflix

November 2021: Jonas Brothers get roasted on Netflix

The streaming platform tested the bandmates' senses of humor in The Jonas Brothers Family Roast. The Netflix special featured burns and no-holds-barred jests from their wives, friends and comedians ready to poke fun at the siblings.

June 2022: Jonas Brothers perform a residency in Las Vegas

After their initial Sin City plans were thwarted by coronavirus, the Jonas Brothers followed through on their five-night Las Vegas residency in June 2022.

Jonas Brothers at the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2023. Amy Sussman/Getty

January 2023: Jonas Brothers announce their new album and receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

The Jonas Brothers were bestowed with the ultimate A-list honor in late January 2023, when they received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in front of their friends and family. Even in their moment of glory, however, the group gave back to their devoted supporters with an exciting announcement.

"It's nice to reflect on this nearly 20-year journey and to commemorate it here today but we're looking towards the future," said Nick. He and his brothers proceeded to share their latest project: an upcoming record titled The Album.

March 2023: Jonas Brothers stage a residency on Broadway

From March 14 through March 18, the Jonas Brothers will be giving five unique performances on Broadway. Their N.Y.C. residency will see the trio playing music from five of their albums on separate nights.

First up will be a set list from their self-titled album circa 2007, then 2008's A Little Bit Longer. Nights three and four will center on the 2009 track list from Lines, Vines and Trying Times and the 2019 comeback record, Happiness Begins. The finale will give a taste of their new music from The Album, which is set to release on May 18.