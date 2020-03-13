Jonas Brothers 'Sad' to Cancel Las Vegas Residency Due to 'Growing Concern' Over Coronavirus

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.

The Jonas Brothers have officially pulled the plug on their nine-date Las Vegas residency, which was set to kick off next month, due to safety concerns surrounding the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Nick, 27, Joe, 30, and Kevin, 32, announced the news on Friday with a joint statement they shared on their respective social media accounts. The brothers posted the announcement on the band’s Twitter and Instagram profiles as well.

“We love you guys and we are praying for everyone’s safety and wellness,” they captioned the identical posts. “We’ll see you soon ❤️.”

“Hey guys, we’ve been monitoring the situation and after careful consideration and growing concern for our fans, touring staff, and families’ wellness we regret to announce that our April 1 – 18 Las Vegas residency at Park MGM is being cancelled,” the statement begins. “We did not make this decision lightly. We were so excited for the opportunity to share an amazing show with you guys, but nothing is more important than everyone’s health and safety. We are so sad to disappoint you guys, but it’s important for everyone to do what we can to keep everyone healthy.”

Fans with previously purchased tickets to attend the residency will be issued refunds from their original points of purchase, the brothers assured.

“Tickets will be refunded at the original point of purchase. Please reach out there if you have any questions on your refunds,” the Jonas Brothers confirmed before concluding the statement with the sentence that was shared in the caption.

The Jonas Brothers’ decision to call off their residency is just one of many event cancelations amid safety concerns regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday, Cher canceled all concerts on her Here We Go Again Tour — including the Oklahoma City show that was scheduled for later Thursday night. Country duo Dan + Shay also canceled their set at Stagecoach and postponed the spring leg of The (Arena) Tour because of the virus.

Earlier this week, news broke that Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and Stagecoach have been pushed to the fall. Coachella will now be held on Oct. 9-11 and Oct. 16-18 and Stagecoach will take place the weekend of Oct. 23.

As of Friday, there are now at least 1,663 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States.

At least 41 people in the U.S. have died from coronavirus-related illness, mostly in Washington state.

The number of confirmed cases jumped up by nearly 400 over the last 24 hours, the largest day-to-day increase yet.

Worldwide, there are now 138,069 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 5,103 deaths.