Weeks before their long-awaited reunion album Happiness Begins is due to drop, the Jonas Brothers have announced their first tour in nearly a decade.

On Wednesday the Grammy-nominated trio — whose new song “Sucker” topped the Billboard Hot 100 — unveiled plans for the 40-date Happiness Begins tour, due to kick off on Aug. 7 in Miami, Florida.

The trek, which will also include special guests Bebe Rexha and Jordan McGraw, will also make stops in Atlanta, Boston, New York, Chicago, Dallas and more before wrapping at the legendary Hollywood Bowl on Oct. 20.

American Airlines AAdvantage® Mastercard® credit card holders will be among the first to have access to tickets through an exclusive pre-sale beginning on Tuesday, May 7th at 10 a.m. local time.

“We’re so excited to announce this tour and get in front of our fans again!” the band said in a statement. “To kick things off we’ve partnered with American Airlines and Mastercard to offer their cardholders special access and experiences throughout our tour. We can’t wait for everyone to see what we have planned!”

Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas surprised fans and followers last week by announcing the title and cover art for their upcoming album on social media. The brothers’ album — their first in a decade since 2009’s Lines, Vines and Trying Times — will be released on June 7.

“Making sure we brought you love, joy, and happiness you bring to us every day so thank you. Can’t wait for you to hear it,” Nick said in a video shared on the band’s Instagram.

“It’s lit!” Joe’s fiancée and Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner said in her cameo.

“After 7 years of not working together living life and finding ourselves in our own paths we came back to give you our journey in album form. I’m so excited for you to hear Happiness Begins out June 7th,” Kevin wrote on Instagram. “I have to say out of all the albums we have done together I’m the most proud of this one. I wish I could hand it to you now but you will just have to wait a little bit longer.”

So far, the siblings have dropped “Sucker” and “Cool” as two singles off their record.

“Sucker” was released in February and marked their first new track in nearly six years. Along with the single, Nick, Joe and Kevin premiered the accompanying music video that featured appearances from their lovely leading ladies: Turner, Danielle Jonas and Priyanka Chopra.

“Cool” was released late last month.

And before the JoBros hit the road, they have some big performances lined up including the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday and Saturday Night Live on May 11.

Jonas Brothers “Happiness Begins Tour” 2019 Dates:

Wednesday, August 7, 2019 Miami, FL AmericanAirlines Arena

Friday, August 9, 2019 Orlando, FL Amway Center

Saturday, August 10, 2019 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena

Monday, August 12, 2019 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena*

Wednesday, August 14, 2019 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena

Thursday, August 15, 2019 Washington, DC Capital One Arena

Saturday, August 17, 2019 Boston, MA TD Garden

Sunday, August 18, 2019 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

Wednesday, August 21, 2019 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena

Friday, August 23, 2019 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

Tuesday, August 27, 2019 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center

Thursday, August 29, 2019 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

Saturday, August 31, 2019 Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium

Tuesday, September 3, 2019 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena

Thursday, September 5, 2019 Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center

Saturday, September 7, 2019 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

Sunday, September 8, 2019 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena

Tuesday, September 10, 2019 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

Friday, September 13, 2019 Indianapolis, IN Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Saturday, September 14, 2019 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center

Monday, September 16, 2019 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center

Tuesday, September 17, 2019 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum

Thursday, September 19, 2019 Chicago, IL United Center

Sunday, September 22, 2019 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center

Wednesday, September 25, 2019 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

Thursday, September 26, 2019 Houston, TX Toyota Center

Friday, September 27, 2019 San Antonio, TX AT&T Center

Sunday, September 29, 2019 Tulsa, OK BOK Center

Tuesday, October 1, 2019 Denver, CO Pepsi Center

Thursday, October 3, 2019 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Smart Home Arena

Saturday, October 5, 2019 Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Arena

Sunday, October 6, 2019 Anaheim, CA Honda Center

Tuesday, October 8, 2019 San Francisco, CA Chase Center

Friday, October 11, 2019 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

Saturday, October 12, 2019 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome

Sunday, October 13, 2019 Portland, OR Moda Center

Tuesday, October 15, 2019 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center

Thursday, October 17, 2019 San Diego, CA Pechanga Arena

Friday, October 18, 2019 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Garden Arena

Sunday, October 20, 2019 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl