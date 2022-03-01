Jonas Brothers Announce Five-Night Las Vegas Residency: 'Best Way to Kick Off Summer'

"We realize how lucky we are to be 16, 17 years into this at this point, and to still have people supporting us the way they do," Kevin told PEOPLE in December. "The differences are that we all have families now, and I think it just enriches every experience that we have, getting to not only share that with each other as brothers, but also now with our own families, and seeing their enthusiasm, too, about experiencing some of this with us for the first time just means the world."