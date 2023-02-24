Jonas Brothers to Play 5-Show Broadway Residency with a Different Album Each Night: 'All the Hits'

The Jonas Brothers just want to play their music — all of their music!

The "Wings" singers have announced a five-night Broadway residency that will see the band dedicate each show to a different album, ending with their new record, The Album.

"Your boys are back in town 🗽 We're coming to Broadway and playing the Marquis Theatre March 14-18!!" the group wrote on Instagram. "Each night will be focused on a different album and we'll be playing all the hits. Believe us when we say you won't want to miss these shows…"

Kevin, 35, Joe, 33, and Nick Jonas, 30, will kick things off at the Marquis Theater on March 14 with Jonas Brothers (2007) and continue the next night with A Little Bit Longer (2008).

On March 16, they'll tackle Lines, Vines and Trying Times (2009), and on March 17, Happiness Begins (2019). The trio will wrap things up on March 18 with The Album, which is set for release on May 12.

The Jonas Brothers were honored last month with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and Kevin told PEOPLE at the time how family played a huge role in their success over the years.

"They're our big support and we couldn't be here without them," he said. "And I'm there to support them and everything they do, and special moments like this when the family could be together."

The group also announced during the Jan. 30 ceremony that their sixth album, titled The Album, will hit shelves in May.

RELATED VIDEO: Jonas Brothers Express Gratitude to Their Families During Walk of Fame Speeches

"It's nice to reflect on this nearly 20-year journey and to commemorate it here today but we're looking towards the future," Nick said, before he and his brothers announced the new project.

The new album comes almost four years after the "Sucker" singers announced their reunion in February 2019. In the years that followed, the group released Happiness Begins, set off on two headlining tours, and did a Las Vegas residency show.

The brothers have teased select tracks from the record, with Nick telling Variety that his two favorites are "Little Bird," about parenthood, and "Waffle House," which he said "really encapsulates a moment in time for us" and draws inspiration from bands like Doobie Brothers and the Bee Gees.

Fans hoping to catch the Broadway residency can register for a Verified Fan code through Sunday at jonasbrothers.com.