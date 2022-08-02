Jon Bon Jovi's Son Jesse Bongiovi Engaged to Girlfriend Jesse Light

Congratulations are in order for Jon Bon Jovi's eldest son Jesse Bongiovi, who popped the question to his girlfriend of four years Jesse Light over the weekend

Hampton Water co-founder, 27, revealed the happy news in an Instagram post on Monday, sharing a gallery of photos of him proposing to Light, a reality TV producer.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

For the special occasion, Bongiovi picked an outdoor locale, dropping down on one knee in front of two, oversized, lush, white floral bouquets. The areas was flanked by candles and bed of white flower petals (verses a "Bed of Roses," as his father might have chosen).

Light, for her part, looked happily in love, sharing kisses with Bongiovi and embracing her new fiancé in a loving hug.

"⚠️Time to BeReal⚠️" Bongiovi jokingly captioned the post.

The proposal, which took place in East Hampton, was attended by the couple's family including Bon Jovi, 60, according to Page Six.

All celebrated the engagement at the deck of Surf Lodge in Montauk, N.Y., where Bongiovi and Light met for the very first time in 2018, the outlet reported.

2018 was actually a milestone year for Bongiovi. Not only was it the year he met his Light, but it was also the year he and dad Bon Jobi co-launched Hampton Water, which was later named Wine Spectator'd best rosé of the year.

"It was one of those late nights out on our porch in the Hamptons," Bongiovi told PEOPLE at the time. "My dad came over to me and asked 'Do you want some more pink juice?'—which is what we used to call rosè. I told him 'No, no, no, we call it Hampton water now.' We just thought it was pretty funny."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

For Bon Jovi, embarking on this venture meant serious business. "At first I thought, 'yeah, yeah, yeah,'" he said. "But then I realized it was actually a good idea and a great name. I pride myself on having done a lot of unique marketing things over the years, whether it was the arena football team or the Soul Kitchen restaurant. I don't do things haphazardly, but Jesse has always been very serious about everything he's ever done."

"When you're in a band, you always say it's like a family. But when you're really working with your family, it's totally different," added Bon Jovi. "We walk into meetings together and I go, 'Wow, it's Mini-Me.' He's thinking the way I'm thinking. It's been a dream."

Jon Bon Jovi and Jesse Bongiovi celebrate the launch of their the Hampton Water Rosé at Harriet's Rooftop on March 28, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. Credit: Jerritt Clark/Getty

Family is an important thing to Bon Jovi. In 2020, the rocker revealed to PEOPLE that his priority in the pandemic was to unite his family again all under one roof.

"I said, 'We've got to get out of town. We've got to get all the kids back,'" the singer recalled of a March conversation he had with wife Dorothea Bongiovi in the outbreak's early days.

As the pandemic began to devastate New York City, the pair left Manhattan with their youngest son, Romeo Bongiovi, 18, to shelter in their Red Bank, N.J., home. There, they regrouped with Jesse and their other children, Stephanie Bongiovi, 28, Jacob Bongiovi, 20.

"We spent more time in that house than we have in over a decade," Bon Jovi said of the time the family spent quarantining.

Despite the isolation, he was grateful for the family movie nights, tie-dye parties, baking and friendship bracelets. "For about a month, our whole family was intact. Then the big kids finally said, 'We're out,' and made a run for it," Bon Jovi recalled.