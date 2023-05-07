Jon Bon Jovi Wishes Son Happy Birthday by Reposting Jake's Engagement Pic to Millie Bobby Brown

"Happiest birthday my beautiful boy," the rocker wrote on Instagram

By
Published on May 7, 2023 03:32 PM
BROOKLYN, NEW YORK - MAY 14: Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi attend Netflix's "Stranger Things" Season 4 Premiere at Netflix Brooklyn on May 14, 2022 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images); MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - MAY 01: Jon Bon Jovi hosts a “New Jersey” Album Special on SiriusXM's Bon Jovi Radio from the new SiriusXM Miami Studios on May 01, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM)
Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown, Jon Bon Jovi. Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty; Emma McIntyre/Getty for SiriusXM

Jake Bongiovi has plenty to celebrate as of late!

The 20-year-old's famous dad, Jon Bon Jovi, celebrated his son's birthday on Sunday in a very special way: by reposting one of Bongiovi's engagement pics with Millie Bobby Brown.

"Happiest birthday, my beautiful boy," Bon Jovi, 61, wrote.

The photo, in which Bongiovi appears behind Brown, 19, and holds her close — both with big smiles on their faces — should be familiar to fans.

The Stranger Things star previously shared the black-and-white shot to her own feed on April 11, along with some handy Taylor Swift lyrics as a caption. "I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all 🤍," Brown wrote at the time.

When the pair initially announced their happy news, Bongiovi also shared a shot of the two, snapped from another angle during their beachside hug. His post also included an image of the pair on a boat. "Forever 🤍," he captioned his post.

On Sunday, Brown toasted her life partner-to-be with several Instagram photos of them holding hands. "This sums us up," she wrote of Bongiovi. "In bliss, exploring together. I am eternally holding your hand. Happy birthday, fiancé. I love you ❤️"

Brown and Bongiovi first sparked romance rumors in June 2021 when they shared a selfie together on Instagram, and since then, his dad Jon has publicly offered support to the duo.

"I don't know if age matters, if you find the right partner and you grow together," Bon Jovi told Andy Cohen on his Sirius XM show Radio Andy after he was asked if he worries his child is too young for marriage.

Having been with his own wife Dorothea since high school, Bon Jovi — who said Jake is just "the latest" of his children to get engaged — wasn't concerned. "That would be my advice, really," he said. "Growing together is wise. I think that all of my kids have found people that they think they can grow together with, and we like them all."

Asked if he's seen Stranger Things, Bon Jovi replied that "of course" he has. "Millie is wonderful. Her whole family are great," Bon Jovi said. "Jake is very, very happy."

In February, Bongiovi celebrated Brown's 19th birthday by sharing a sweet tribute to his own Instagram.

One pic showed the couple enjoying a sun-soaked nap together, while the following photos showed the duo goofing around in a pool together, cheesing for selfies and enjoying the outdoors. "Another year around the sun together happy 19th to the girl of my dreams," Bongiovi wrote in the caption. "I love you more than words can describe. Everything about you is golden down to the core ❤️"

