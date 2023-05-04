Jon Bon Jovi's Wife Says 'He Was a Rock Star' Even in High School as They Celebrate 34th Anniversary

Jon Bon Jovi's wife Dorothea is opening up about the early days of their romance as they celebrate their 34th year as a married couple.

The high-school sweethearts made a surprise appearance on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show on Tuesday, where Dorothea, 60, told host Howard Stern about their recent celebration.

"We just had our 34th anniversary, Howard," she said, to which Stern congratulated the longtime couple and asked how Bon Jovi, 61, had treated his wife on their special day.

"What did Jon do for your 34th anniversary — what was it? Besides, of course, making love to you that night. Did Jon take you in his arms and bring you to the bedroom on that night?" asked Stern, 69.

"Always, Howard," Dorothea cheekily replied.

Jon Bon Jovi and wife Dorothea.

The radio host then went on to joke that the couple only "make love" to songs by Bon Jovi, to which Dorothea said, "Howard, I told you that in the strictest of confidences!"

Dorothea also opened up about the early days of her romance with the musician, whom she famously met and began dating during high school.

Stern asked about Bon Jovi's status at the time, to which Dorothea replied he was "100%" the cutest guy in school.

Even then, in the early 1980s, he was rocking his signature look, she added: "Yeah, he was a rock star."

Dorothea said that, while she and her friends "knew he played in a band," they weren't all that impressed by Bon Jovi's extracurricular activities — that is, until she heard him perform for herself.

Jon Bon Jovi and wife Dorothea in 1998.

"I just remember being impressed that you could sing," she told her husband.

"Was he good?" Stern asked, to which Dorothea replied, "He was very good."

Despite his impressive talents even then, Dorothea's friends and family weren't exactly convinced of the two's pairing.

"That was the family's response," Bon Jovi said as Stern joked that the idea of marrying a wannabe singer wasn't exactly a stable choice at the time.

Dorothea added, "That was everybody's response. And I remember somebody told me a story and then I said, 'Well, my boyfriend's gonna be a rock star,' and they were like, 'Good luck with that.' "

Jon Bon Jovi and wife Dorothea.

Bon Jovi's surprise cameo on Stern's radio show marked his second appearance on a SiriusXM show this week. On Tuesday, he called in to Andy Cohen's Radio Andy and opened up about his son Jake Bongiovi's recent engagement to Millie Bobby Brown.

"I don't know if age matters, if you find the right partner and you grow together," Bon Jovi replied when Cohen, 54, asked if the musician worries his child is too young for marriage.

As someone who got married young and wed his own longtime high-school girlfriend, the singer said he wasn't concerned.

"That would be my advice, really," he said. "Growing together is wise. I think that all of my kids have found people that they think they can grow together with and we like them all."

Along with Jake, 20, Bon Jovi and Dorothea also share daughter Stephanie, 29, plus sons Jesse, 28, and Romeo, 19.

Jon Bon Jovi and wife Dorothea in 2016.

The singer then shared that he's "of course" seen Stranger Things, the show that launched Brown's career in 2016, before praising the young actress.

"Millie is wonderful. Her whole family are great," Bon Jovi said of his son's fiancée. "Jake is very, very happy."

The two began dating in 2021 and have been notoriously public with their romance and their mutual adoration for each other.

In a New Year's Day post, Brown, 19, called Jake her "partner for life" as she reflected on 2022 and its ups and downs.

"Here's to another year with you and the wonderful people and animals around us 🤍 let's do it again but better!" the actress wrote on Instagram.