Jon Bon Jovi's Wife Says 'He Was a Rock Star' Even in High School as They Celebrate 34th Anniversary

The high school sweethearts opened up to Howard Stern about the early days of their love story, and how they celebrated their recent wedding anniversary

By
Julia Moore
Julia Moore

Julia Moore is a digital news writer at PEOPLE. She recently received a Bachelor's in in Journalism from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism, and has been an avid PEOPLE reader for years.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 4, 2023 09:18 AM

Jon Bon Jovi's wife Dorothea is opening up about the early days of their romance as they celebrate their 34th year as a married couple.

The high-school sweethearts made a surprise appearance on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show on Tuesday, where Dorothea, 60, told host Howard Stern about their recent celebration.

"We just had our 34th anniversary, Howard," she said, to which Stern congratulated the longtime couple and asked how Bon Jovi, 61, had treated his wife on their special day.

"What did Jon do for your 34th anniversary — what was it? Besides, of course, making love to you that night. Did Jon take you in his arms and bring you to the bedroom on that night?" asked Stern, 69.

"Always, Howard," Dorothea cheekily replied.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Dorothea Hurley and Jon Bon Jovi accept attend Jackie Robinson Foundation Robie Awards Dinner at Marriot Marquis on March 02, 2020 in New York City.
Jon Bon Jovi and wife Dorothea. Bennett Raglin/Getty

The radio host then went on to joke that the couple only "make love" to songs by Bon Jovi, to which Dorothea said, "Howard, I told you that in the strictest of confidences!"

Dorothea also opened up about the early days of her romance with the musician, whom she famously met and began dating during high school.

Stern asked about Bon Jovi's status at the time, to which Dorothea replied he was "100%" the cutest guy in school.

Even then, in the early 1980s, he was rocking his signature look, she added: "Yeah, he was a rock star."

Dorothea said that, while she and her friends "knew he played in a band," they weren't all that impressed by Bon Jovi's extracurricular activities — that is, until she heard him perform for herself.

jon bon jovi and wife
Jon Bon Jovi and wife Dorothea in 1998. Steve Granitz/Wireimage

RELATED GALLERY: Celebrity Couples Who Married Young and Are Still Together

"I just remember being impressed that you could sing," she told her husband.

"Was he good?" Stern asked, to which Dorothea replied, "He was very good."

Despite his impressive talents even then, Dorothea's friends and family weren't exactly convinced of the two's pairing.

"That was the family's response," Bon Jovi said as Stern joked that the idea of marrying a wannabe singer wasn't exactly a stable choice at the time.

Dorothea added, "That was everybody's response. And I remember somebody told me a story and then I said, 'Well, my boyfriend's gonna be a rock star,' and they were like, 'Good luck with that.' "

Dorothea Hurley and Recipient of the Intrepid Lifetime Achievement Award Jon Bon Jovi attend as Intrepid Museum hosts Annual Salute To Freedom Gala on November 10, 2021 in New York City.
Jon Bon Jovi and wife Dorothea. Theo Wargo/Getty

Bon Jovi's surprise cameo on Stern's radio show marked his second appearance on a SiriusXM show this week. On Tuesday, he called in to Andy Cohen's Radio Andy and opened up about his son Jake Bongiovi's recent engagement to Millie Bobby Brown.

"I don't know if age matters, if you find the right partner and you grow together," Bon Jovi replied when Cohen, 54, asked if the musician worries his child is too young for marriage.

As someone who got married young and wed his own longtime high-school girlfriend, the singer said he wasn't concerned.

"That would be my advice, really," he said. "Growing together is wise. I think that all of my kids have found people that they think they can grow together with and we like them all."

Along with Jake, 20, Bon Jovi and Dorothea also share daughter Stephanie, 29, plus sons Jesse, 28, and Romeo, 19.

Jon Bon Jovi (L) and Dorothea Hurley attend the Jon Bon Jovi Soul Foundation's 10 year anniversary at the Garage on October 6, 2016 in New York City.
Jon Bon Jovi and wife Dorothea in 2016. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

The singer then shared that he's "of course" seen Stranger Things, the show that launched Brown's career in 2016, before praising the young actress.

"Millie is wonderful. Her whole family are great," Bon Jovi said of his son's fiancée. "Jake is very, very happy."

The two began dating in 2021 and have been notoriously public with their romance and their mutual adoration for each other.

In a New Year's Day post, Brown, 19, called Jake her "partner for life" as she reflected on 2022 and its ups and downs.

"Here's to another year with you and the wonderful people and animals around us 🤍 let's do it again but better!" the actress wrote on Instagram.

Related Articles
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas 'Love Again' special screening
Priyanka Chopra Asked Nick Jonas to 'Lick My Face' for Steamy 'Love Again' Make-Out Scene (Exclusive)
Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt attend the World Premiere of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3"
Chris Pratt Says His Only Film Wife Katherine Has Likely Seen Is 'Bride Wars': 'True Cinema' (Exclusive)
Evan McClintock and Hailie Jade Scott
Hailie Jade Scott and Fiancé Evan McClintock Share Elegant Photos from Rooftop Engagement Party
Inside Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner's 18-Year Marriage Before Their Breakup
Inside Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner's 18-Year Marriage Before Their Breakup
Jeff Bridges Says He 'Certainly Would' Do a Big Lebowski Sequel — with One Catch
Jeff Bridges Says He 'Certainly Would' Do a 'Big Lebowski' Sequel — with One Catch! (Exclusive)
Jon Bon Jovi attends Andy Cohen's live broadcast at the new SiriusXM Miami Studios on May 02, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida.
Jon Bon Jovi Doesn't Think 'Age Matters' as He Confirms Son Jake Bongiovi's Engagement to Millie Bobby Brown
Recording artist Charlie Puth (L) and musician Meghan Trainor attend the 2015 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Meghan Trainor Says She and Charlie Puth Made Out in Studio While Recording 2015 Duet: 'There Was Booze'
Yung Miami and Sean Diddy Combs The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Benefit, celebrating the opening of the Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty exhibition
Diddy Doesn't Put 'Titles' on Relationship with 'Best Friend' Yung Miami as They Attend Met Gala Together
Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty"
Patrick Mahomes and Wife Brittany Hold Hands While Wearing Monochromatic Looks at Met Gala 2023
The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
Pregnant Rihanna Covers Her Baby Bump in All-White Floral Look at 2023 Met Gala with A$AP Rocky
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Attend Met Gala Together for First Time Since Becoming Parents
Jennifer Lopez attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Jennifer Lopez Bares Her Abs in Velvet Halter Gown at Met Gala
Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson Make Their Met Gala Debut as a Couple in Coordinating Looks
Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Nicole Kidman Wears Dress from 2004 Chanel No. 5 Ad for Date Night with Keith Urban at Met Gala 2023
Anna Wintour and Bill Nighy attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Anna Wintour and Bill Nighy Spark Romance Rumors as They Walk the 2023 Met Gala Red Carpet
Ed Sheeran Tears Up Over Wife Cherry's Cancer Diagnosis: She's 'the Most Amazing Thing in My Life'
Ed Sheeran Tears Up over Wife Cherry's Cancer Diagnosis: She's the 'Most Amazing Thing in My Life'