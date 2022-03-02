20 Incredible Throwback Photos of Rocker Jon Bon Jovi
These photos of the "Livin' on a Prayer" singer — who turns 60 on March 2, 2022 — show he's always had legendary stage presence and even more legendary hair
1980s: Big Hair, Don't Care
We hope that we "Always" remember the New Jersey rocker Jon Bon Jovi's fluffy, oh-so-'80s hair.
1984: Letting It Rip
The hair! The torn clothes! The leather pants! Bon Jovi sure lived up to his song title, "Wild In The Streets"! We wouldn't be surprised if this photo came up when you searched for "'80s Rocker" in the dictionary.
1984: Making His Mark
In 1984, Jon Bon Jovi's band, which took its name from their frontman, released their first single, "Runaway." We'd absolutely be running away from home if it meant Bon Jovi was waiting for us ...
1985: Born to Perform
We're going to "Have a Nice Day" now that we've seen this photo of the rocker in these patchwork pants, sparkly headscarf and leopard-print shirt.
1985: The United States of Bon Jovi
Where can we sign up to become a citizen of the United States of Bon Jovi?
1987: Flying High
It's a bird! It's a plane! It's Bon Jovi flying into a concert in Sydney, Australia!
1988: Supporting Cher
Did you know that, in 1987, Jon Bon Jovi helped produce Cher's self-titled comeback album? He was also on hand to support the singer at the American Music Awards in 1988.
1988: Giving Love a Good Name
Bon Jovi was "Shot Through the Heart" when he met his high school sweetheart, Dorothea Hurley. The pair married in 1989 and have been together for more than 40 years.
1991: Going for Gold
Hurley was by her husband's side at the 1991 Golden Globe Awards, where the rocker won best original song for "Blaze of Glory."
1991: American Made
The singer rocked a headscarf, sunglassese and a purple vest to accept the American Music Award for Favorite Pop/Rock Single in 1991.
1991: Purple Haze
In 1991, the rocker and his wife coordinated in purple looks for the Academy Awards. Hurley sparkled in a sequined gown, while Bon Jovi crushed it in velvet.
1995: All About Rock 'N' Roll
Dorothea was again by her husband's side for the 1995 grand opening of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Museum in Cleveland.
1998: It's a 'Story of Love'
The rocker told PEOPLE in 2020 that the secret to the couple's marriage is "mutual respect. Having grown up together and grown together. And we really like each other. We want to hang out."
1994: Nothing But Blue Sky
"Do What You Can" to not stare at this photo of the rocker at the premiere of Blue Sky.
1996: New Year's Day
In 1996, PEOPLE named the rocker one of the 50 Most Beautiful People in the World. Are you really surprised?
1997: Destination Anywhere
The rocker made a switch to acting in in '90s, appearing in movies like Moonlight and Valentino (1995), The Leading Man (1996), Little City (1997) and even acting in a short film alongside Demi Moore titled after his solo album, Destination Anywhere, in 1997.
2000: U-571
In 2000, the singer starred in U-571, in which he gave us the gift of playing a man in uniform. The year before, he made a cameo in Sex and the City, and in 2002, he starred in Ally McBeal.
2000: London Calling
Is it any wonder that, in 2000, Bon Jovi earned the title of "Sexiest Rock Star?"
2001: Bon Jovi Does SNL
In 2001, Bon Jovi stopped by SNL as a musical guest (for the third time) and got in on the fun! He'd return to host the show in 2007, and again as a musical guest in 2009.
2003: Viva Las Vegas
We "Never Can Say Goodbye" to these vintage photos!