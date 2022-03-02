20 Incredible Throwback Photos of Rocker Jon Bon Jovi

These photos of the "Livin' on a Prayer" singer — who turns 60 on March 2, 2022 — show he's always had legendary stage presence and even more legendary hair 

By Andrea Wurzburger March 02, 2022 12:51 PM

1 of 20

1980s: Big Hair, Don't Care

Credit: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty

We hope that we "Always" remember the New Jersey rocker Jon Bon Jovi's fluffy, oh-so-'80s hair. 

2 of 20

1984: Letting It Rip

Credit: Paul Natkin/Getty

The hair! The torn clothes! The leather pants! Bon Jovi sure lived up to his song title, "Wild In The Streets"! We wouldn't be surprised if this photo came up when you searched for "'80s Rocker" in the dictionary. 

3 of 20

1984: Making His Mark

Credit: Koh Hasebe/Shinko Music/Getty

In 1984, Jon Bon Jovi's band, which took its name from their frontman, released their first single, "Runaway." We'd absolutely be running away from home if it meant Bon Jovi was waiting for us ...

4 of 20

1985: Born to Perform

Credit: Ross Marino/Getty

We're going to "Have a Nice Day" now that we've seen this photo of the rocker in these patchwork pants, sparkly headscarf and leopard-print shirt. 

5 of 20

1985: The United States of Bon Jovi

Credit: Ebet Roberts/Redferns

Where can we sign up to become a citizen of the United States of Bon Jovi?

6 of 20

1987: Flying High

Credit: Trevor James Robert Dallen/Fairfax Media via Getty

It's a bird! It's a plane! It's Bon Jovi flying into a concert in Sydney, Australia! 

7 of 20

1988: Supporting Cher

Credit: Barry King/WireImage

Did you know that, in 1987, Jon Bon Jovi helped produce Cher's self-titled comeback album? He was also on hand to support the singer at the American Music Awards in 1988. 

8 of 20

1988: Giving Love a Good Name

Credit: Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty

Bon Jovi was "Shot Through the Heart" when he met his high school sweetheart, Dorothea Hurley. The pair married in 1989 and have been together for more than 40 years.

9 of 20

1991: Going for Gold

Credit: Ron Galella/WireImage

Hurley was by her husband's side at the 1991 Golden Globe Awards, where the rocker won best original song for "Blaze of Glory." 

10 of 20

1991: American Made

Credit: Bill Nation/Sygma via Getty

The singer rocked a headscarf, sunglassese and a purple vest to accept the American Music Award for Favorite Pop/Rock Single in 1991. 

11 of 20

1991: Purple Haze

Credit: Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty

In 1991, the rocker and his wife coordinated in purple looks for the Academy Awards. Hurley sparkled in a sequined gown, while Bon Jovi crushed it in velvet. 

12 of 20

1995: All About Rock 'N' Roll

Credit: Jeff Kravitz/Filmmagic

Dorothea was again by her husband's side for the 1995 grand opening of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Museum in Cleveland. 

13 of 20

1998: It's a 'Story of Love'

Credit: Steve Granitz/Wireimage

The rocker told PEOPLE in 2020 that the secret to the couple's marriage is "mutual respect. Having grown up together and grown together. And we really like each other. We want to hang out."

14 of 20

1994: Nothing But Blue Sky

Credit: Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty

"Do What You Can" to not stare at this photo of the rocker at the premiere of Blue Sky. 

15 of 20

1996: New Year's Day

Credit: Mick Hutson/Redferns

In 1996, PEOPLE named the rocker one of the 50 Most Beautiful People in the World. Are you really surprised? 

16 of 20

1997: Destination Anywhere

Credit: Kevin Mazur Archive/WireImage

The rocker made a switch to acting in in '90s, appearing in movies like Moonlight and Valentino (1995), The Leading Man (1996), Little City (1997) and even acting in a short film alongside Demi Moore titled after his solo album, Destination Anywhere, in 1997. 

17 of 20

2000: U-571

Credit: Getty

In 2000, the singer starred  in U-571, in which he gave us the gift of playing a man in uniform. The year before, he made a cameo in Sex and the City, and in 2002, he starred in Ally McBeal

18 of 20

2000: London Calling

Credit: Dave Hogan/Getty

Is it any wonder that, in 2000, Bon Jovi earned the title of "Sexiest Rock Star?" 

19 of 20

2001: Bon Jovi Does SNL

Credit: Dana Edelson/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

In 2001, Bon Jovi stopped by SNL as a musical guest (for the third time) and got in on the fun! He'd return to host the show in 2007, and again as a musical guest in 2009. 

20 of 20

2003: Viva Las Vegas

Credit: Scott Harrison/Liaison

We "Never Can Say Goodbye" to these vintage photos!

By Andrea Wurzburger