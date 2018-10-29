Jon Bon Jovi Slams the Kardashians: You 'Made a Porno and Got Famous — I'll Pass'

Jon Bon Jovi does not keep up with the Kardashians.

“I think it’s horrific that we live in that world,” the rock star, 56, said on Australia’s The Sunday Project, according to Entertainment Tonight Canada. “I can tell you I’ve never given 60 seconds of my life ever to one of those Housewives of Blah Blah and Kardashians.”

“I don’t know their names, I’ve never watched 60 seconds of the show, it’s not for me,” he continued before throwing serious shade at Kim Kardashian West and then-boyfriend Ray J‘s sex tape. “What’s gonna be in your autobiography? ‘I made a porno and guess what, I got famous.’ F—, sorry, I’ll pass.”

“Go and write a book, paint a painting, act, study, sing, play write,” he reportedly added. “Fame is a byproduct of writing a good song.”

In 2012, Kardashian West, now 38, responded to criticism like Bon Jovi’s on Oprah’s Next Chapter.

“You know, I think that’s how I was definitely introduced to the world,” she said of the sex tape. “It was a negative way, so I felt like I really had to work 10 times harder to get people to see the real me.”

“I have to live with the choices I have made,” she noted. “And I can’t dwell on it.”

Bon Jovi is keen on his life outside of the spotlight. “I’m not a journeyman,” he told PEOPLE in a cover story in 2016. “I know some people who are applause junkies. I’m not.”

“I go kicking and screaming,” he said of parting with his wife and four kids when he goes on tour. “You see my fingernails in the driveway.”

He said that his return from touring is just as difficult. “You go from that life of vampires … then suddenly you’re taking the garbage out and the kids to school, going to bed at 10:30,” he explained. “It’s a dramatic change! In a perfect world you’d go to a place like astronauts and decompress for a few days before they let you out into the real world.”