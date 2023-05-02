Jon Bon Jovi Doesn't Think 'Age Matters' as He Confirms Son Jake Bongiovi's Engagement to Millie Bobby Brown

Bongiovi and Brown announced their engagement in April

By
Published on May 2, 2023 06:15 PM

Jon Bon Jovi believes love can be everlasting — regardless of the age at which someone falls.

During an appearance on Andy Cohen's Sirius XM show Radio Andy on Tuesday, the legendary musician was asked about his 20-year-old son Jake Bongiovi's engagement to actress Millie Bobby Brown, 19.

"I don't know if age matters, if you find the right partner and you grow together," Bon Jovi replied when Cohen asked if the musician worries his child is too young for marriage.

Jon Bon Jovi and Andy Cohen visit the new SiriusXM Miami Studios on May 02, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida.
Jon Bon Jovi and Andy Cohen. Emma McIntyre/Getty

Having been with his own wife Dorothea since high school, Bon Jovi — who revealed Jake is just "the latest" of his children to get engaged, with three of the four set to wed — wasn't concerned.

"That would be my advice really," he continued. "Growing together is wise. I think that all of my kids have found people that they think they can grow together with and we like them all."

(The rocker's eldest son, Jesse Bongiovi, announced his engagement to Jesse Light last August.)

Jon Bon Jovi and Andy Cohen speak during a live broadcast at the new SiriusXM Miami Studios on May 02, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida.
Jon Bon Jovi. Emma McIntyre/Getty

Cohen, 54, then asked Bon Jovi if he's watched Stranger Things, which stars Brown as Eleven.

"I've seen it of course," he replied. "Millie is wonderful. Her whole family are great. Jake is very, very happy."

Jon Bon Jovi attends Andy Cohen's live broadcast at the new SiriusXM Miami Studios on May 02, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida.
Jon Bon Jovi. Emma McIntyre/Getty

Brown and Bongiovi announced their engagement news on Instagram on April 11 as Brown posted a photo of herself wearing a diamond ring on her left hand as Bongiovi embraced her on the beach.

She captioned the black-and-white snapshot with lyrics from Taylor Swift's "Lover," writing, "I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all 🤍."

Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown attend the Netflix Enola Holmes 2 Premiere
Monica Schipper/Getty Images

He shared a shot of the two snapped from another angle during their beachside hug. His post also included a pic of the pair as they looked lovingly at each other on a boat. "Forever 🤍," he captioned his post.

Brown and Bongiovi, 20, first sparked romance rumors in June 2021 when they shared a selfie together on Instagram. Bongiovi captioned the snap with the words "bff" and the symbols for a heart emoji.

The pair went Instagram official with their relationship in November of that year. Brown posted a photo on her Instagram sharing a kiss with Bongiovi while riding the London Eye on Nov. 1, 2021.

The couple also rang in 2023 together, with Brown sharing a series of photos from 2022, including the pair kissing in a photo booth, embracing in a car and enjoying a snowy adventure together on New Year's Day. She also included fun snaps with her friends and animals.

"Endlessly in love with the year I've had! grateful for my friends, family, donkey (bernard), my doggies, my puppies teeth, and my partner for life," she captioned the post. "Here's to another year with you and the wonderful people and animals around us 🤍 let's do it again but better!"

