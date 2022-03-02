Jon Bon Jovi's Sweetest Throwback Photos with Wife Dorothea
Jon Bon Jovi and Dorothea Bongiovi — who wed in 1989 — have been together for more than 40 years. Their throwback photos prove that these two give love a good name
High School Sweethearts
Jon Bon Jovi and Dorothea Hurley met when they were just teenagers attending high school in New Jersey. Bon Jovi shared on Instagram in honor of their 32nd wedding anniversary, "If I got one thing right back in high school it was falling in love with this girl." The pair wed in 1989 in Las Vegas at the Graceland Wedding Chapel.
Here, we look at their throwback photos, featuring some great '90s fashion and even greater hair.
At a Party for Prince in 1988
Credit: Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty
At Their Wedding in 1989
At the 3rd Annual Silver Clef Awards in 1990
Credit: Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty
At the White House in 1990
Credit: J Scott Applewhite/AP/Shutterstock
At the Oscars in 1991
Credit: Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty
At the Golden Globe Awards in 1991
Credit: Ron Galella/WireImage
At the MTV Movie Awards in 1994
Credit: Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty
At the Grand Opening of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Museum in 1995
Credit: Jeff Kravitz/Filmmagic
At Paris Fashion Week in 1996
Credit: Stephane Cardinale/Sygma via Getty
At the Gotham Awards in 1997
Credit: Richard Corkery/NY Daily News Archive via Getty
At the Fire and Ice Ball in 1998
Credit: Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty
At the 13th Annual Moving Picture Ball American Cinematheque Award Event in 1998
Credit: Steve Granitz/Wireimage
