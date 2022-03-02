Jon Bon Jovi's Sweetest Throwback Photos with Wife Dorothea

Jon Bon Jovi and Dorothea Bongiovi — who wed in 1989 — have been together for more than 40 years. Their throwback photos prove that these two give love a good name 

By Andrea Wurzburger Updated March 02, 2022 05:50 PM

High School Sweethearts

Jon Bon Jovi and Dorothea Hurley met when they were just teenagers attending high school in New Jersey. Bon Jovi shared on Instagram in honor of their 32nd wedding anniversary, "If I got one thing right back in high school it was falling in love with this girl." The pair wed in 1989 in Las Vegas at the Graceland Wedding Chapel.

Here, we look at their throwback photos, featuring some great '90s fashion and even greater hair. 

At a Party for Prince in 1988

Credit: Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty

At Their Wedding in 1989

At the 3rd Annual Silver Clef Awards in 1990

Credit: Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty
At the White House in 1990

Credit: J Scott Applewhite/AP/Shutterstock

At the Oscars in 1991

Credit: Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty
At the Golden Globe Awards in 1991

Credit: Ron Galella/WireImage
At the MTV Movie Awards in 1994

Credit: Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty
At the Grand Opening of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Museum in 1995

Credit: Jeff Kravitz/Filmmagic
At Paris Fashion Week in 1996

Credit: Stephane Cardinale/Sygma via Getty
At the Gotham Awards in 1997

Credit: Richard Corkery/NY Daily News Archive via Getty
At the Fire and Ice Ball in 1998

Credit: Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty
At the 13th Annual Moving Picture Ball American Cinematheque Award Event in 1998

Credit: Steve Granitz/Wireimage
By Andrea Wurzburger