Jon Bon Jovi's Sweetest Throwback Photos with Wife Dorothea

Jon Bon Jovi and Dorothea Hurley met when they were just teenagers attending high school in New Jersey. Bon Jovi shared on Instagram in honor of their 32nd wedding anniversary, "If I got one thing right back in high school it was falling in love with this girl." The pair wed in 1989 in Las Vegas at the Graceland Wedding Chapel.

Here, we look at their throwback photos, featuring some great '90s fashion and even greater hair.