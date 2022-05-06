Last month, Batiste earned five Grammys including the coveted album of the year award for We Are

Jon Batiste Postpones Carnegie Hall Performance After Testing Positive for COVID: 'See You All Soon'

Jon Batiste fans are going to have to wait a little longer to see his symphony live.

On Thursday, the Grammy-winner announced that he and his team have tested positive for COVID-19 and would therefore be postponing his upcoming Carnegie Hall performance.

The singer, 35, also subsequently canceled other obligations such as his role as bandleader on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

"I thank all my supporters for their love and understanding. See you all soon," Batiste said in a press release.

The musician had been sharing photos on social media from his rehearsals (including one Thursday morning) and expressed his excitement for Saturday, which was set to be his premiere date.

On Sunday, he shared a video of himself playing the keyboard and practicing for the big night.

"day 3 of AMERICAN SYMPHONY rehearsal is done. We had some fun at the end of rehearsal on the E-mu SP-1200 drum machine," he wrote. "We are blending traditions and reimagining classical music. I am so grateful to be premiering my first symphony and sharing the stage with a powerfully diverse and masterful cast of musicians! See you at @carnegiehall on May 7 ❤️"

Meanwhile, on Monday, the We Are musician made an appearance at the Met Gala wearing Ralph Lauren and performed at the ceremony.

Last month, Batiste spoke to PEOPLE after his five Grammy wins and stunning performance at the award show, calling it a "beautiful moment."

"The performance and all of the things that allowed people to really enjoy the music were always there all along," the "Freedom" singer said of his work. "The music was always what it was over a year ago when it came out. I just think that people needed something to contextualize it."

"I've always bet on myself. I've never really played the game of trying to follow trends," he said, adding that this is only "the beginning" of a "journey" of sharing his music with millions more.