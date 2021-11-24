Jon Batiste Reacts to 11 Grammy Nominations: 'I Am So Grateful' 

Jon Batiste earned more Grammy nominations than any other artist this year!

On Tuesday, the 35-year-old musician received a whopping 11 nominations from the Recording Academy for his album We Are, released in March. After the news broke, Batiste, who is the bandleader for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, spoke on the show about the honors.

"Well, I heard the first two [nominations] and then after that there was so much hollering in the room that I had to get an update every time another nomination came in ... There is so much happening for me in my life right now," he told the host, 57. "And this is happening and there is something in this that is bigger than me and just adulation for me that I have to learn in this. I'm so grateful."

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and Jon Batiste Credit: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

Batiste also appeared on CBS Mornings Wednesday where he elaborated on his excitement and the creative process in releasing the record.

"You go so deep into your own personal narrative. Your lineage. Your traditions, everything that makes you who you are and then you start to look out at the title of the album We Are and you see how it connects us all," he told correspondent Vladimir Duthiers. "It's a universal feeling that you get from hearing that music, that I really am all about in anything that I create and I am glad we were able to achieve that in this."

Batiste's Grammy nods include album of the year, best traditional R&B performance, best R&B album, best improvised jazz solo, best jazz instrumental album, best American roots performance, best American roots song, best contemporary classical composition, best score soundtrack for soul and best musical video and record of the year for the album's popular track, "Freedom."

Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and H.E.R. each notched eight nominations, while Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo will head into Grammys night with seven apiece.