"I really wanted to go on adventures that I'm not able to go on because of my career of being a public figure," Siwa tells PEOPLE

JoJo Siwa Will Embark on First-Time 'Adventures' in Facebook Watch's JoJo Goes: 'Why Not Document It?'

Get ready to see JoJo Siwa go places she's never been before!

The dancer, singer, entrepreneur and all-around pop culture icon is launching a new Facebook Watch series on June 23 titled JoJo Goes, which will see her partake in activities and events she hasn't experienced, and PEOPLE has the exclusive premiere of its trailer.

"I really wanted to go on adventures that I'm not able to go on because of my career of being a public figure," Siwa, 19, tells PEOPLE. "I figured, 'Why not document it?'"

Throughout the hybrid web series' inaugural eight episodes, airing Thursdays on Siwa's Facebook page, she'll take on first-time activities like going to a Los Angeles Dodgers baseball game, attending college, playing beach volleyball, and participating in summer camp.

As a result of filming the show, she's even taken up a new hobby. "I am obsessed with volleyball now," Siwa says. "That's probably like the one thing that I've really kept with me."

"It was fun for me to get to work with my friends," says Siwa, noting she felt grounded with a group of tight-knit buddies surrounding her. "Every time I got to do an adventure with one of them, it just made it that much more special because it really put me in my normal people zone."

The series' premiere episode finds the So You Think You Can Dance judge — who came out as queer in 2021 — attending her first-ever Pride parade in West Hollywood, where she appeared on a float and was named WeHo's "Next Gen Pride Icon."

"It really was just so cool," she recalls. "There was so many people, so many gay people, so many allies, so many kids — which I didn't expect — and getting to be on the float was incredible. It all was just amazing."

Looking forward, Siwa is already thinking about what could happen on the next season of JoJo Goes — and she's ready to face a fear!

"I really want to go skydiving one day. I would do anything involving the ocean because I'm terrified of the ocean, and so I think it'd be very funny," says Siwa. "There's always something new."