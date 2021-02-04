Jojo Siwa to Star in New Nickelodeon Live-Action Musical Film The J Team

JoJo Siwa is staying busy.

On Wednesday, Nickelodeon and Awesomeness announced that the 17-year-old multi-hyphenate star is set to appear in and executive produce a brand new musical called The J Team.

The live-action, 90-minute feature follows "a young girl named JoJo (Siwa) whose life is turned upside down when her beloved dance coach Val (Laura Soltis) decides to retire and is replaced by a sparkle-hating instructor named Poppy (Tisha Campbell-Martin)," according to a press release.

JoJo and her friends (played by Kerrynton Jones and Kiara T. Romero) try their best to follow Poppy's new rules in order to stay eligible for a dance competition. Soon, though, JoJo is kicked out of the troupe, forcing her to "rediscover what dancing means to her."

Directed by Michael Lembeck, The J Team is written by Eydie Faye and is produced by Ron French, while Don Dunn serves as an executive producer.

An original soundtrack featuring six new songs by Siwa will also be released timed to the film's debut, the press release said.

"I am so excited to be filming The J Team! It has so much singing and dancing!" Siwa said in the release. "I can't wait for everyone to hear all of my new music in the movie and see the big ending!"

"JoJo is a big part of our family and the perfect superstar partner to kick off our Nickelodeon and Awesomeness Films slate," added Syrinthia Studer, Awesomeness and Nickelodeon Live-Action Film Studio head. "As we continue to grow our live-action film studio business, we can't wait to bring JoJo fans old and new a special story that's inspirational, aspirational and full of heart. There will be something for everyone in this film."

Siwa previously revealed to her social media followers that she arrived in Vancouver to film something on Instagram last month, sharing a photo of herself at the airport and writing, "Caught me arriving In Canada to start filming something REALLY exciting!🖤 Really not nailing this 4AM flight look tho ...😵."

In another Instagram post, Siwa shared a video of herself working on some choreography. "The hotel room zoom quarantine rehearsal version of some choreography for a new project!! gotta make it work🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️," she said.

Then, while appearing virtually as a guest on The Tonight Show on Wednesday evening, Siwa — who recently came out as a member of the LGBTQ community last month — also teased more about the upcoming project, telling host Jimmy Fallon that she is "so pumped up" about the film.