JoJo Siwa Is Teasing a New Love on TikTok: 'Happy Feelings Are Meant to Be Shared'

Siwa split from ex-girlfriend Avery Cyrus in December

By
Published on April 5, 2023 04:05 PM
JoJo Siwa Hints at New Girlfriend in TikTok Video
JoJo Siwa. Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

JoJo Siwa seems to be moving on.

On Wednesday, the Dance Moms alum shared a TikTok video where she hints at a new relationship as she writes "happy feelings are meant to be shared," three months after her split from content creator Avery Cyrus.

In the TikTok video, Siwa, 19, begins by writing, "Things I haven't shown you for the last month."

Then, with Stephen Sanchez's "Until I Found You" playing in the background, Siwa shows a series of photos where she appears to be in a relationship. The partner in question, however, is never shown.

In one photo Siwa is making a puppy face, which she captioned, "She took me to my favorite coffee place to cheer me up. I'm obsessed w this girl."

In another, Siwa is smiling with her thumb up as she wrote, "Thumbs up if you haven't stopped crying since she left."

The video ends with a black and white photo where she's holding hands with someone and the caption reads, "Heart is happy."

Siwa's video comes three months after her split from Cyrus, 22, in December. At the time, the TikTok creator revealed the news in a TikTok post.

JoJo Siwa Hints at New Girlfriend in TikTok Video
JoJo Siwa on TikTok. JoJo Siwa/tiktok

Sharing a video from a tropical getaway, Siwa can be seen in the video telling Cyrus, "This is my sorry for breaking up with you present."

In the comments section, one fan wrote, "Now I just want to know why," to which Cyrus responded: "We decided that we are better off as friends! We are both so young and still just trying to figure our stuff out."

Days later, Siwa seemingly spoke up about her heartbreak for the first time on her mom Jessalynn Siwa's Instagram Story.

RELATED VIDEO: JoJo Siwa Says She 'Got Tricked into Being Told That I Was Loved' Following Breakup from Avery Cyrus

" 'Cause I got used!" JoJo said as she paced a room, talking to an unseen person after the latter asked why she was mad.

JoJo then added, "For views and for clout, and I got tricked into being told that I was loved, and I got f---ing played!"

Cyrus told PEOPLE at the time, "From my perspective, me and JoJo left on great terms and are still friends. The relationship was very real and I have nothing but love for JoJo and her family," adding, "I'm still very hurt that JoJo broke up with me and am saddened and confused by the situation."

Siwa also dated ex Kylie Prew on and off, before their breakup last August.

In January of 2021, Siwa came out as LGBTQ after she lipsynched Lady Gaga's "Born This Way" following a day with TikTok collective Pride House LA. Her t-shirt at the time — reading "BEST GAY COUSIN EVER" — confirmed it.

