"It's good to have people that have your best interest around you, and she really does have mine," Siwa tells PEOPLE

JoJo Siwa Says She and Girlfriend Kylie Prew Are Setting 'New Boundaries' in Rekindled Relationship

JoJo Siwa is growing up and exploring new territory.

Ahead of the release of her new Facebook Watch series JoJo Goes, Siwa spoke to PEOPLE about everything going on in her life, from her recently rekindled relationship with girlfriend Kylie Prew to the latest addition to her luxury car collection — which she named after a cheeky Kim Petras lyric.

Over the hybrid web series' inaugural eight episodes, JoJo Goes sees Siwa, 19, embark on first-time adventures like hosting a float in West Hollywood's Pride parade, attending a Los Angeles Dodgers Game, enrolling in college, and participating in summer camp.

JoJo Siwa (Photo Credit_ Sami Drasin) (1) JoJo Siwa | Credit: Sami Drasin

Beyond JoJo Goes, the dancer, singer, entrepreneur and all-around pop culture icon is also busy as a judge on Season 17 of So You Think You Can Dance, the co-manager of XOMG POP! — which is currently competing on America's Got Talent — and she recently hosted iHeartRadio's Can't Cancel Pride fundraiser concert.

In a recent interview, Siwa opened up to PEOPLE about balancing her many business ventures, making life changes as she transitions into adulthood, and when fans can expect new music.

JoJo Goes on Facebook Watch Key Art JoJo Goes | Credit: Facebook Watch

PEOPLE: Your girlfriend Kylie Prew is set to appear on your upcoming Facebook Watch series JoJo Goes. What did you two get to do together, and how was the experience?

JoJo Siwa: Actually, she joined me in a lot of them. She joined me in beach volleyball. She surprised me in the Pride Parade. She was a blast.

You two recently got back together after a few months apart, and you seem happier than ever. How does it feel to have rekindled that relationship?

It's really nice. It's good to have people that have your best interest around you, and she really does have mine.

Have you two approached anything differently this time around?

Oh yeah, definitely, and still as we go. We're still learning things, setting new boundaries, releasing boundaries... all the normal things.

Some eagle-eyed fans on TikTok recently noticed your house has been toned down a bit from the vibrant, colorful decor they've seen over the years. Is that true?

That is true. We did take it down a couple notches, and that's because I used to be a very, very dedicated and committed YouTuber. I would always film in the house, and I wanted to be Jake Paul back in the day… Then my career shifted into more music, more TV, more movies, more that type of stuff. When I stopped filming in the house every day, it was really weird for me to come into the house, and it felt like work. So I told my family, "Let's change the house to a nice, pretty, calm, serene house."

Now that you're 19 and moving into adulthood, are there any other life changes you've made as of late?

I'm very dedicated right now to my physical health and my fitness. I'm really, really big on working out right now, eating healthy right now, drinking water right now. We're trying to get enough sleep right now — that one never happens though.

You also recently added another luxury car to your ever-growing collection, a Lamborghini SUV named Tiff-A-Nay. What's the inspiration behind that name?

Okay, so it's a Kim Petras song called "Coconuts" that's my obsession right now. I was driving with my cousin Miranda, and we were like, "Oh my God, we could name [the car] after Kim Petras." In her song, she says, "I give them different names, Cart-i-er and Tiff-a-nay." So I was like, "Oh my God, that's her name, Tiff-A-Nay."

Is Kim Petras aware you named your car after her lyrics?

Probably not. I met her at Can't Cancel Pride, but I haven't spoken to her since I got the car, so she probably doesn't.

What draws you to luxury cars?

I've said I wanted the Lamborghini SUV for my whole life. Truthfully, I wasn't planning on getting it, and then I showed up at the dealership just for the fun of it. They had one available, and right now, if you were to order this car today, you'd get it in two years. So I was like, "Wow, this is pretty sick. I can literally get it and take it home today."

Do you think you'll decorate Tiff-A-Nay like you have with your other cars?

Absolutely not. We got it so I could stay a little more discreet — it's a Lamborghini, so it's not really discreet. But I thought about the license plate, and I was like, "Oh my gosh. Hear me out. License plate that says 'Not JoJo.'"

Besides JoJo Goes, you're currently a judge on So You Think You Can Dance, you recently wrapped your D.R.E.A.M. The Tour, and you're managing your new girl group XOMG POP in addition to your many other flourishing businesses. How do you find the time to balance all your ventures and remain so involved?

I'm not going to lie — it is tricky, and it gets harder by the day because they get more excessive by the day. But it's a life that I wouldn't trade for anything, and so at the end of the day, it's all worth it.

How's your experience on So You Think You Can Dance been so far?

It's so amazing. I mean, the show is so much fun to film, and it's such an iconic show. Getting to be a part of it every single day, it really is an honor.

Given that you got your start in dance television, how does it feel to be back in that realm?

It feels really good, really legit, and really official. I feel like I'm appreciated in the dance world on this show. It's really nice.

Will you be releasing any new music of your own soon?

[My fans] know touring is my favorite thing ever, and if I want to tour, I need new music! So of course.

Can you tease anything about the sound?