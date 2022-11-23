JoJo Siwa Recalls Getting a Call from Elton John When She First Came Out to the Public

JoJo Siwa is proud to call Elton John a friend.

"I remember the first time I ever got to meet Elton was backstage at one of his concerts and I got to talk to him for 45 minutes," Siwa told E! News in an interview at the Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium concert. "I was only 15 and that conversation changed my life forever."

The 19-year-old singer had another significant conversation with John a couple of years later. In January 2021, when Siwa came out, the Rocket Man singer called to give his support.

JoJo Siwa. MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

"'Hello JoJo, darling. This is Elton,'" she remembers John, 75, saying to her. "And I was like, 'Mom, get the camera out. It's Elton John.'"

John also shared a video of support with the singer when she publicly came out.

Last year, the Dance Moms alum shared a pride-themed video message she received from the legendary performer. "JoJo, I want to congratulate you on sharing yourself with the world and coming out this year," John, 74, started in the video.

"I'm overjoyed that you've joined our beautiful community," he continued. "At 17, you were able to do something that took people of my generation decades to do. Not only are you living your truth, you're a shining example to young people the world over and their families, by showing that love is love and people are people and that is that."

"Not to mention, your fantastic style. As I like to say, 'More is more, darling.' So, keep giving us the full JoJo, unfiltered, full of joy, utterly yourself, and let's all do the same," he added. "Happy Pride, and big love to everyone."

Siwa was appropriately starstruck by the music icon's greeting, sharing the video on Instagram.

"This is unreal! thank you so much Elton for this message," she wrote in the caption. "I've looked up to Elton for YEARS.... to get this message from him made my life. Thank you so much for being the sweetest and most inspiring person ever."

Siwa credits John and other LGBTQ stars for helping her realize and accept her identity. "To see the way that the world accepted Elton John for who he was, Freddie Mercury for who he was," she shared with E! News, "all of those people who came before me in the gay community made me feel like, 'Oh, it's going to be OK. Those people are who they are, people know them and people love them.'"