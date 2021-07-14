JoJo Siwa Talks to Demi Lovato About Her Girlfriend, 'Gay Awakening' After Watching Jenna Dewan

"If you are secretly feeling something for your best friend or somebody close to you, and you tell them and it makes something else go away, they're not a true best friend," Siwa said on the podcast

Who better than Demi Lovato to talk about coming to terms with sexuality?

On Wednesday's episode 4D with Demi Lovato, JoJo Siwa opened up about coming out as part of the LGBTQ community and how Jenna Dewan's appearance on Lip Sync Battle was part of her "gay awakening" and her girlfriend Kylie Prew.

"I've been figuring out my 'gay awakenings' recently," Siwa, 18, said on the podcast. "I think I realized that my very first gay awakening was Jenna Dewan's performance on Lip Sync Battle. I think that was one of them."

"Yesterday I was talking to my girlfriend, Kylie, about our gay awakenings, and she said she went to your concert and it was that concert — she would have probably had to have been 12, maybe, or 13, and she was there with her mom," she added.

During the episode, Siwa also spoke about her process of coming out and why she decided to wait until she was in a relationship to do so.

"The only thing that held me back from telling the world right away was my girlfriend's family and my girlfriend because I wanted to make sure that she was ready," she said. "You always know. I always knew with me, but I always said I'm not going to do anything with it or be like, 'Hey, by the way, I'm gay, but I'm not in love with a girl yet. But I'm gay and I know that.'"

"I was always just like, 'I'll wait until I actually have a girlfriend or I have a girl that I'm in love with and then I'll do something with it,'" she added. "And then that happened."

During the episode, Siwa spoke highly of her partner and how quickly the two fell in love — adding that she felt "outed" after doing a TikTok with the Pride House, an LGBT collective.

"When I fell in love with her, I was like 'You know the world you're jumping into right? She was like, 'I know, I know.' She was my best friend for a year, she knew what it was like. I made sure until she was ready, her family was ready, everyone around us was fully ready for the world to know," she said. "The internet kind of outed me for me and all I had to do was confirm it. What happened was I did a TikTok with these TikTokers and they kind of outed me. They were like, 'Oh my God, I feel so bad. We don't want people thinking this about you.' And I was like, 'Well truthfully, I don't mind it because it's true.'"

"They were like yes welcome," she added. "It kinda just happened. ... I'm so proud and so happy. I share everything with the world."

The Nickelodeon star also explained that she had a long crush on Prew.

"In that time, I couldn't avoid my feelings," she said, referring to Christmas time last year. "The tension was, like, you could cut it with a knife. It was insane."

And when Prew asked her if Siwa had a crush on anyone: "She says that right then she knew it was her and she had had a crush on me," Siwa said. "But I was like, 'I can't tell her because she's my best friend.' And why I didn't want to tell her is because I didn't want to lose her friendship."