JoJo Siwa claims Nickelodeon is blocking her from performing certain songs from her movie musical The J Team during her tour

JoJo Siwa Slams Nickelodeon Ahead of Her Tour, Says She's 'a Real Human Being Treated as Only a Brand'

JoJo Siwa is calling out Nickelodeon.

The 18-year-old singer claimed on Tuesday night that Nickelodeon is preventing her from performing certain songs on her 37-city D.R.E.A.M. tour that begins in January.

Nickelodeon did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment on Wednesday.

"I go out on tour in January. My movie musical was just released (with 6 new original songs)… Nickelodeon told me today that I'm not allowed to perform/add any of the songs from the film into my show," she tweeted, referring to the movie The J Team, which premiered exclusively on Paramount+ in July.

Siwa added, "These are MY songs, MY voice, MY writing. Does this seem fair???"

In a follow-up tweet, she wrote, "There is no reason that this music should not be included."

"Working for a company as a real human being treated as only a brand is fun until it's not," the Dancing with the Stars contestant added.

In addition to the tour, Siwa has been busy preparing for the upcoming DWTS season where she makes history as the first female celebrity paired with a female pro dancer.

"They asked, would I be more comfortable with a female or with a male and immediately I knew for myself I would be way more comfortable with a girl," Siwa explained during an appearance on PEOPLE (the TV Show!) last week.

